



August 24, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Maersk orders HHI to build eight container ships from 16,000 teu powered by methanol

The order, which has a value of about 1.4 billion dollars, includes options for an additional four ships

The Danish shipping group A.P. Møller-Mærsk has ordered from the South Korean naval mechanics company Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) the construction of eight container ships of the capacity of about 16,000 teu whose propulsion system to dual power supply can be fed with methanol or with conventional fuel with a low sulphur content. The new ships will be delivered in the first quarter of 2024 and the order includes options for an additional four naval units of the same type that would be taken over in 2025.

The value of the order amounts to 1,647.4 billion won (1.4 billions of dollars).









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec