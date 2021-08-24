|
August 24, 2021
- Maersk orders HHI to build eight container ships from
16,000 teu powered by methanol
- The order, which has a value of about 1.4 billion
dollars, includes options for an additional four ships
- The Danish shipping group A.P. Møller-Mærsk has
ordered from the South Korean naval mechanics company Hyundai Heavy
Industries (HHI) the construction of eight container ships of the
capacity of about 16,000 teu whose propulsion system to
dual power supply can be fed with methanol or
with conventional fuel with a low sulphur content. The new
ships will be delivered in the first quarter of 2024 and the order
includes options for an additional four naval units of the
same type that would be taken over in 2025.
- The value of the order amounts to 1,647.4 billion won (1.4
billions of dollars).