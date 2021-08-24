|
|
|
|
August 24, 2021
|
|
- In the second quarter of 2021, the value of trade
G20 international reached a new high
-
- Signs of slowing growth
-
- In the second quarter of this year, international trade
of the G20 nations reached a new high after the levels
records already recorded in the first quarter of 2021. In
particular - announced today the Organization for Cooperation
and Economic Development (OECD) - exports and imports
of G20 goods, expressed in current US dollars
seasonally adjusted, they increased by +4.1% and
+6.4% in the second quarter. 2021 compared to the previous quarter,
slowing down from first quarter growth rates
2021 (+8.6% and +8.5% respectively for exports and imports).
-
- The OECD specified that, as well as in the quarter
the previous, also in the period April-June of this year the increase
of the prices of raw materials largely explains the increase in the
value of trade exchanges in the G20 area given that congestion
the problems of supplying international maritime transport
Semiconductors have put additional pressure on the price of
traded goods.
-
- In the second quarter of 2021, the G20 economies plus
dependent on exports of essential raw materials have
recorded strong export growth, with a combination of
rising prices, a limited global supply (e.g. copper)
and high demand (particularly from China, Japan and Korea). The
Australian exports increased by +10.0% in the second
quarter of 2021, in the wake of the increase in sales of
cereals, metals and coal. Brazilian exports are
increased by 29.4%, driven by iron ores and soybeans. The
Russian exports grew by +30.7% benefiting
mainly the rise in energy prices.
-
- With regard to North America, in the second quarter of
this year the value of trade in goods reached its highest
historical. Canada's exports increased by +4.7%,
driven by energy and forestry products and imports are
increased by +3.6%, largely thanks to metals and products
Pharmaceutical. Mexico also experienced solid growth in the
quarter: exports increased by +3.3% and
imports of +5.1%. The United States recorded a
+6.8% growth in aircraft-driven exports,
pharmaceuticals and semiconductors and with high demand from
Canada and Mexico, while imports increased by +4.2%,
thanks, among other things, to the high value of phone imports
mobile phones and despite the stagnant market of the sale of
Cars.
-
- In the period April-June 2021, the European economies of the G20
have seen their international trade increase in
In particular, in the field of aeroplanes, agricultural products and
pharmaceutical products, fuelled in particular by demand
from China and the United States. In particular, the European Union
recorded an export growth of +2.8% and a
import growth of +5.7% (France +1.3% and +2.9%,
Germany +1.3% and +6.3% and Italy +4.0% and +6.4%). In the United Kingdom, the
exports increased by +12.3% and imports by +11.3%,
with a decisive rebound after the slowdown of the previous first
trimester.
-
- The rise in commodity prices is
was a factor for which in the second quarter of 2021 the
imports have increased faster than
exports to the G20 economies of East Asia. The
exports from Japan and Korea grew by +2.7% and
+2.2%, while imports increased by
+7.4% and +11.8%, with trade in vehicles and components that has
led the increase especially for Korea. The OECD has highlighted
finally, after the incredible growth (+18.6%) of the quarter
in the second quarter of this year exports
Chinese fell by -2.5%, while imports fell by -2.5%, while imports
continued to expand (+10.9%), with strong purchases of products
agricultural, metals and semiconductors.
|
