August 24, 2021
- The Chinese logistics group Sinotrans has closed the first
half-year with record financial results
- Revenues increased by +55.4%
- In the first half of this year the revenues of the logistics group
Chinese Sinotrans have reached the record value of 61.68 billion
of yuan ($9.5 billion), an increase of +55.4%
on the first half of 2020, of which 33.38 billion yuan
generated by shipping by sea (+65.3%), 3.72 billion
from shipments by air (+23.3%) and 2.12 billion from
shipments by rail (+83.7%). Operating profit is
amounted to 2.70 billion yuan (+72.8%). Net profit has
reached a record value of 2.25 billion yuan (+79.9%), with a
contribution of € 359 million from maritime shipments (+44.2%), of
178 million from air shipments (+36.9%) and 81 million yuan
from rail shipments (+65.3%).
- In the first six months of 2021 Sinotrans managed shipments for
by sea for a total of 6.88 million teu containers
compared to 5.83 million in the first half of last year,
while the air shipments handled were equal to
460 thousand tons (including 87 thousand tons of traffic
international in the segment of logistics for e-commerce)
compared to 255 thousand in the first half of 2020 (including 33 thousand
tonnes of international goods in the logistics segment for
e-commerce). In addition, in the first half of this year the
shipments by rail have totaled 151 thousand tons
compared to 79 thousand in the first six months of 2020.
