



August 24, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news The Chinese logistics group Sinotrans has closed the first half-year with record financial results

Revenues increased by +55.4%

In the first half of this year the revenues of the logistics group Chinese Sinotrans have reached the record value of 61.68 billion of yuan ($9.5 billion), an increase of +55.4% on the first half of 2020, of which 33.38 billion yuan generated by shipping by sea (+65.3%), 3.72 billion from shipments by air (+23.3%) and 2.12 billion from shipments by rail (+83.7%). Operating profit is amounted to 2.70 billion yuan (+72.8%). Net profit has reached a record value of 2.25 billion yuan (+79.9%), with a contribution of € 359 million from maritime shipments (+44.2%), of 178 million from air shipments (+36.9%) and 81 million yuan from rail shipments (+65.3%).

In the first six months of 2021 Sinotrans managed shipments for by sea for a total of 6.88 million teu containers compared to 5.83 million in the first half of last year, while the air shipments handled were equal to 460 thousand tons (including 87 thousand tons of traffic international in the segment of logistics for e-commerce) compared to 255 thousand in the first half of 2020 (including 33 thousand tonnes of international goods in the logistics segment for e-commerce). In addition, in the first half of this year the shipments by rail have totaled 151 thousand tons compared to 79 thousand in the first six months of 2020.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail