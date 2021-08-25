|
August 25, 2021
- Entrusted to Rina Consulting the project management of the new
Genoa breakwater
- Signorini: the start of the call for tenders for a period of
design and execution of works
- The Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea
has entrusted RINA Consulting with the task of coordination
design, quality control, construction management,
coordination of security and technical support to the port authority
for the construction of the new breakwater of the port of Genoa.
The AdSP has announced that, in addition, by the end of this month they are
prepared the award of three more works, for a commitment
a total of around EUR 80 million, which concerns the
final and executive design and execution of the works of
extension of Ponte dei Mille Levante, in the cruise terminal of the
port of Genoa, entrusted to the R.T.I. Fincosit, the dredging of the
Sampierdarena port basin and passenger port assigned to the
R.T.I. R.C.M. Construction and finally mitigation interventions and
completion of the walk of the Pra canal on the south side
awarded to the R.T.I. Consorzio Stabile 3Emme Difesa e Territorio.
- Explaining what is the activity entrusted to Rina
Consulting, the president of the Port System Authority,
Paolo Emilio Signorini, specified that the company "will support
AdSP during the complex approval process at the Council
Superior of Public Works and the Ministry of Transition
Ecological. In parallel - Signorini specified - they will be started
right from the start the optimization activities of the entire process
procedural and those of preparation of documents for initiation
within the current year of the design call for tenders and
execution of the work'.
- Finally, the AdSP has announced that by the end of the month they will be
awarded a further three contracts relating to the adaptation of the
port security infrastructures to optimize controls and
increase port security; to the consolidation of Ponte San
Giorgio quay of the east - one of the four interventions finalized
the static consolidation and strengthening of the
historic harbour quay and passenger terminal - and
the modernisation and extension of the new Rugna railway park
which will be equipped with nine tracks to serve the terminals
Bettolo and PSA SECH.
