



August 25, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Entrusted to Rina Consulting the project management of the new Genoa breakwater

Signorini: the start of the call for tenders for a period of design and execution of works

The Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea has entrusted RINA Consulting with the task of coordination design, quality control, construction management, coordination of security and technical support to the port authority for the construction of the new breakwater of the port of Genoa. The AdSP has announced that, in addition, by the end of this month they are prepared the award of three more works, for a commitment a total of around EUR 80 million, which concerns the final and executive design and execution of the works of extension of Ponte dei Mille Levante, in the cruise terminal of the port of Genoa, entrusted to the R.T.I. Fincosit, the dredging of the Sampierdarena port basin and passenger port assigned to the R.T.I. R.C.M. Construction and finally mitigation interventions and completion of the walk of the Pra canal on the south side awarded to the R.T.I. Consorzio Stabile 3Emme Difesa e Territorio.

Explaining what is the activity entrusted to Rina Consulting, the president of the Port System Authority, Paolo Emilio Signorini, specified that the company "will support AdSP during the complex approval process at the Council Superior of Public Works and the Ministry of Transition Ecological. In parallel - Signorini specified - they will be started right from the start the optimization activities of the entire process procedural and those of preparation of documents for initiation within the current year of the design call for tenders and execution of the work'.

Finally, the AdSP has announced that by the end of the month they will be awarded a further three contracts relating to the adaptation of the port security infrastructures to optimize controls and increase port security; to the consolidation of Ponte San Giorgio quay of the east - one of the four interventions finalized the static consolidation and strengthening of the historic harbour quay and passenger terminal - and the modernisation and extension of the new Rugna railway park which will be equipped with nine tracks to serve the terminals Bettolo and PSA SECH.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail