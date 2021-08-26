



August 26, 2021

Investment of 700 thousand euros to lay out 30 kilometers of network

In the port of Ravenna the laying works have been completed and activation of the fiber optic infrastructure that led to the creation of a physical ring that connects the two sides of the Candiano Canal at the service of the entire port area as well as the construction of two underwater crossings of the Canal, one in Ponte Mobile area and one between Marina di Ravenna and Porto Corsini. The intervention concerned the laying of about 30 kilometers of fiber optics for a total cost of 700 thousand euros.

The works were commissioned by the Authority of Port System of the North Central Adriatic Sea and made in collaboration with the company Lepida within the framework of the agreement signed by the two parties for complete the Ultra Broadband connection in the port area of Ravenna, as provided for in the National Agenda Plan Digital and the National Plan of the Ports of the Logistics. In 2015 Lepida, on behalf of the AdSP, carried out the left side of the Candiano Canal the network of access to the Band Ultra Wide between the Bassette industrial area and the Cruise Terminal of Porto Corsini where among other things it is active, thanks to this connection, a free and free wi-fi service available to cruise passengers. In recent weeks a new intervention has involved the completion of the laying of the entire fiber network optics.

The port authority has announced that to the more than 200 companies of the Ravenna port area will be offered the possibility to adhere to the regional law14/14 and activate contracts of connectivity with telecommunications operators on terms particularly advantageous technical and economical allowing them to make processes more efficient and cheaper Administrative. Sapir, North Terminal, the local section of the League Navale Italiana, Circolo Velico Ravennate and Ravenna Yacht Clubs are among the first private companies to take advantage of the benefits of the new infrastructure that in the future may also convey access to EmiliaRomagnaWiFi - the regional WiFi network free and free available to citizens.







