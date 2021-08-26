|
|
|
|
August 26, 2021
|
|
- Completed the work of laying and activation of the infrastructure
fiber optic in the port of Ravenna
-
- Investment of 700 thousand euros to lay out 30 kilometers of
network
-
- In the port of Ravenna the laying works have been completed and
activation of the fiber optic infrastructure that led to
the creation of a physical ring that connects the two sides of the
Candiano Canal at the service of the entire port area as well as the
construction of two underwater crossings of the Canal, one in
Ponte Mobile area and one between Marina di Ravenna and Porto Corsini.
The intervention concerned the laying of about 30 kilometers of fiber
optics for a total cost of 700 thousand euros.
-
- The works were commissioned by the Authority of
Port System of the North Central Adriatic Sea and
made in collaboration with the company Lepida
within the framework of the agreement signed by the two parties for
complete the Ultra Broadband connection in the port area
of Ravenna, as provided for in the National Agenda Plan
Digital and the National Plan of the Ports of the
Logistics. In 2015 Lepida, on behalf of the AdSP, carried out the
left side of the Candiano Canal the network of access to the Band
Ultra Wide between the Bassette industrial area and the Cruise Terminal
of Porto Corsini where among other things it is active, thanks to this
connection, a free and free wi-fi service available to
cruise passengers. In recent weeks a new intervention has
involved the completion of the laying of the entire fiber network
optics.
-
- The port authority has announced that to the more than 200 companies of the
Ravenna port area will be offered the possibility
to adhere to the regional law14/14 and activate contracts of
connectivity with telecommunications operators on terms
particularly advantageous technical and economical allowing them
to make processes more efficient and cheaper
Administrative. Sapir, North Terminal, the local section of the League
Navale Italiana, Circolo Velico Ravennate and Ravenna Yacht Clubs
are among the first private companies to take advantage of the benefits
of the new infrastructure that in the future may also
convey access to EmiliaRomagnaWiFi - the regional WiFi network
free and free available to citizens.
|
