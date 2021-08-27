|
|
|
|
August 27, 2021
|
|
- Procedure launched to finance projects to reduce
pollution in ports under the PNRR
-
- The budget is EUR 270 million
-
- The Ministry of Ecological Transition has invited the Authorities
of Port System of the Western Ligurian Sea, Ligurian Sea
Eastern, Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, Central Tyrrhenian Sea
Northern, Sea of Sardinia, Central Adriatic Sea, Sea
North Central Adriatic, Eastern Adriatic Sea and Sea
Northern Adriatic to express their interest in the
formulation of project proposals within the component
"Intermodality and integrated logistics - Interventions of
renewable energy and energy efficiency in ports - Green
Ports" of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. The
This appropriation is EUR 270 million.
-
- With the public notice of the dicastery it is aimed at receiving
project applications concerning interventions to reduce
emissions of CO2 and other pollutants related to combustion
of fossils related to port activities and
supply from renewable sources in the port areas of
competence of the recipient Port System Authorities
of the invitation. Interventions that also involve the use of
fossil fuels, LNG and CNG included, both in hybrid and
in storage and distribution infrastructures.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail