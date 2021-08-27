



August 27, 2021

Original news Procedure launched to finance projects to reduce pollution in ports under the PNRR

The budget is EUR 270 million

The Ministry of Ecological Transition has invited the Authorities of Port System of the Western Ligurian Sea, Ligurian Sea Eastern, Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, Central Tyrrhenian Sea Northern, Sea of Sardinia, Central Adriatic Sea, Sea North Central Adriatic, Eastern Adriatic Sea and Sea Northern Adriatic to express their interest in the formulation of project proposals within the component "Intermodality and integrated logistics - Interventions of renewable energy and energy efficiency in ports - Green Ports" of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. The This appropriation is EUR 270 million.

With the public notice of the dicastery it is aimed at receiving project applications concerning interventions to reduce emissions of CO2 and other pollutants related to combustion of fossils related to port activities and supply from renewable sources in the port areas of competence of the recipient Port System Authorities of the invitation. Interventions that also involve the use of fossil fuels, LNG and CNG included, both in hybrid and in storage and distribution infrastructures.







