



August 30, 2021

In the first half of 2021, the turnover generated by the containers produced by the company grew by +224.9%

International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd. (CIMC) has closed the second quarter of this year with record revenues of 44.3 billion yuan ($6.8 billion), an increase +88.0% on the corresponding period of 2020. Operating profit is amounted to 4.6 billion yuan (+280.9%) and net profit to 3.3 billions of yuan (+255.5%).

In the period April-June of this year the sales of containers products from the Chinese company have reached record consistency of 743 thousand teu containers (+234.5%) thanks to a volume never previously achieved sales of containers for dry cargo, which was equal to 695 thousand teu (+258.5%), while sales of refrigerated containers have been pairs to almost 49 thousand teu (+71.1%), 6,300 less than the record of 55 thousand reefer containers sold in the fourth quarter of 2015.

In the first six months of 2021, sales of cargo containers buckets amounted to 1.14 million teu, with an increase in +219.7% on the first half of last year, and those of reefer container to over 94 thousand teu (+76.3%).

In the first half of this year, CIMC's revenues were attested to 73.2 billion yuan (+85.6%), of which 27.4 billion generated by the sale of containers produced by the company (+224.9%). The operating profit has been of 6,9 billion yuan (+1.070.3%) and net profit of €5.0 billion (+1,983.0%), with a contribution to the net result from container sales of 4.4 billion yuan (+1,739.0%).









