|
|
|
|
August 30, 2021
|
|
- China's CIMC achieves record quarterly sales of
containers for dry cargo
-
- In the first half of 2021, the turnover generated by the
containers produced by the company grew by +224.9%
-
- International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd. (CIMC) has
closed the second quarter of this year with record revenues of
44.3 billion yuan ($6.8 billion), an increase
+88.0% on the corresponding period of 2020. Operating profit is
amounted to 4.6 billion yuan (+280.9%) and net profit to 3.3
billions of yuan (+255.5%).
-
- In the period April-June of this year the sales of containers
products from the Chinese company have reached record consistency
of 743 thousand teu containers (+234.5%) thanks to a volume never
previously achieved sales of containers for dry cargo,
which was equal to 695 thousand teu (+258.5%), while sales
of refrigerated containers have been pairs to almost 49 thousand teu (+71.1%),
6,300 less than the record of 55 thousand reefer containers sold
in the fourth quarter of 2015.
-
- In the first six months of 2021, sales of cargo containers
buckets amounted to 1.14 million teu, with an increase in
+219.7% on the first half of last year, and those of
reefer container to over 94 thousand teu (+76.3%).
-
- In the first half of this year, CIMC's revenues were
attested to 73.2 billion yuan (+85.6%), of which 27.4 billion
generated by the sale of containers produced by the company (+224.9%).
The operating profit has been of 6,9 billion yuan (+1.070.3%)
and net profit of €5.0 billion (+1,983.0%), with a contribution to the
net result from container sales of 4.4 billion
yuan (+1,739.0%).
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail