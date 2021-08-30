



August 30, 2021

Original news Hapag-Lloyd has ordered 75 thousand containers for dry cargo

They will be taken over by the end of the year

Hapag-Lloyd has ordered a Chinese company to supply new containers for dry cargo for a total of 75 thousand teu. The German shipping company explained that the new containers, which will be taken over by the end of this year, they will be used to cope with the problem of low availability of empty containers.

"If in normal times the delivery time of our container is 50 days - specified the administrator Hapag-Lloyd delegate, Rolf Habben Jansen - currently we have need at least 60 days due to considerable congestion in the ports, terminals and inland transport around the world. That means that, today, about 20% more containers come shipped while transporting the same amount of goods as before the crisis'.

The German company recalled that since the beginning of 2020 it has issued orders for 625 thousand teu and currently its own fleet of containers has a consistency of over 2.8 million teu, of which 250 thousand reefer containers.







