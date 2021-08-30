|
- Hapag-Lloyd has ordered 75 thousand containers for dry cargo
-
- They will be taken over by the end of the year
-
- Hapag-Lloyd has ordered a Chinese company to supply
new containers for dry cargo for a total of 75 thousand teu.
The German shipping company explained that the new
containers, which will be taken over by the end of
this year, they will be used to cope with the problem of
low availability of empty containers.
-
- "If in normal times the delivery time of our
container is 50 days - specified the administrator
Hapag-Lloyd delegate, Rolf Habben Jansen - currently we have
need at least 60 days due to considerable congestion in the
ports, terminals and inland transport around the world. That
means that, today, about 20% more containers come
shipped while transporting the same amount of goods as
before the crisis'.
-
- The German company recalled that since the beginning of 2020 it has
issued orders for 625 thousand teu and currently its own fleet of
containers has a consistency of over 2.8 million teu, of which
250 thousand reefer containers.
