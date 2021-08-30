|
|
|
|
August 30, 2021
|
|
- Confetra manifests disapproval of the mode of
implementation of the NRP
-
- Nicolini: we need to work together, methodically and in time
-
- Confetra urges the government to cooperate as much as can
in the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. 'For
now - denounced the president of the Confederation of the sector
of transport and logistics, Guido Nicolini - the first call on
Green Ports we learned from the newspapers»
(
of 27
August 2021). "So - complained Nicolini - not
Goes. The Ministry of Ecological Transition - he added - has
€280 million in investment incentives allocated
private port concessionaires, providing for a contribution up to
40% for the renewal of the equipment of yards, warehouses and terminals
in the name of more sustainable and less impactful means from the
environmental point of view. Excellent intention, but you do not understand
why these contributions should be brokered by the
Port System Authority".
-
- "Among other things - also noted the president of
Confetra - Assoporti has not summoned us to any table, it does not exist
a shared recognition of the need for technological innovation
on the quay, there is no mapping of private investments
already underway, and there is also a lack of national guidance on
possible new tech& green port layouts to be supported
possibly with policies of incentives and facilitations».
-
- "Within 45 days - continued Nicolini - you should
submit investment plans, which is impossible if you expect
serious proposals, with a call among other things published close to
August. I address an appeal to Minister Cingolani in this case
specific, but to the government everything in general: if we really want that
the country exploits all the resources of the PNRR, and that they generate
also complementary and additional private investments - he concluded
the president of Confetra - we must work together, with method and
in time'.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail