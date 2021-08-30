



August 30, 2021

Original news Confetra manifests disapproval of the mode of implementation of the NRP

Nicolini: we need to work together, methodically and in time

Confetra urges the government to cooperate as much as can in the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. 'For now - denounced the president of the Confederation of the sector of transport and logistics, Guido Nicolini - the first call on Green Ports we learned from the newspapers» ( of 27 August 2021). "So - complained Nicolini - not Goes. The Ministry of Ecological Transition - he added - has €280 million in investment incentives allocated private port concessionaires, providing for a contribution up to 40% for the renewal of the equipment of yards, warehouses and terminals in the name of more sustainable and less impactful means from the environmental point of view. Excellent intention, but you do not understand why these contributions should be brokered by the Port System Authority".

"Among other things - also noted the president of Confetra - Assoporti has not summoned us to any table, it does not exist a shared recognition of the need for technological innovation on the quay, there is no mapping of private investments already underway, and there is also a lack of national guidance on possible new tech& green port layouts to be supported possibly with policies of incentives and facilitations».

"Within 45 days - continued Nicolini - you should submit investment plans, which is impossible if you expect serious proposals, with a call among other things published close to August. I address an appeal to Minister Cingolani in this case specific, but to the government everything in general: if we really want that the country exploits all the resources of the PNRR, and that they generate also complementary and additional private investments - he concluded the president of Confetra - we must work together, with method and in time'.







