August 31, 2021
- Outstanding quarterly financial performance for the
Chinese shipowning group COSCO
- Historical record of containerized traffic volume on
Asia-Europe routes
- In the second quarter of this year the Chinese shipowning group
COSCO Shipping Holdings reported record revenues of €74.42
billion yuan ($11.5 billion), with a remarkable
increase of +96.1% compared to the same period of 2020 and with a
rise of 9.58 billion yuan compared to the previous record
established in the first quarter of 2021. The only activities of
containerized maritime transport operated by the group have
totaled record revenues of 72.91 billion yuan, with a
growth of +98.5% on the second quarter of last year, while
terminal activities generated revenues of 1.08
billions of yuan (+18.5%). Operating costs increased
globally of +27.8% standing at 39.45 billion yuan.
- Operating profit for the second quarter of 2021 was
result equal to the record value of 29.15 billion yuan
(+1,033.8%), with a contribution of €28.25 billion from assets
of containerized maritime transport (+1,883.4%) and 681.2
millions from terminal activities (+6.6%). Net profit
amounted to the record value of 25.07 billion yuan
(+1,883.6%), of which 24.48 billion generated by shipping
containerized (+2,315.9%) and 1.28 billion from activities
terminal (+6.0%).
- In the period April-June of this year the volume of loads
containerized transported by the fleet of the Chinese group is
state equal to 7.06 million teu, volume that represents the new
maximum peak for this time of year and an increase of +13.1%
on the second quarter of 2020. On the only routes between Asia and Europe
a total volume of 1.33 million was transported
teu which constitutes the new historical record for this direction of
traffic and a growth of +17.0% on the second trimester of the
last year. On transpacific routes alone they were transported
1.33 million teu (+17.7%), volume that represents the new record
for the second quarter of the year. A new record for the
second quarter was also established by the volumes of
cargoes transported on intra-Asian routes that were equal
to 2.17 million teu (+10.2%). On Chinese domestic routes,
market segment that recorded its historical record in the
second quarter of 2018 with 1.82 million teu, in the second
quarter of 2021 1.50 million teu were transported
(+4,4%). On other international sea routes it was
transported a volume of cargo in containers equal to 727 thousand teu
(+28.1%) which represents the new historical record for this area of
market.
- In the second quarter of this year the only SHIPS of COSCO
Shipping Lines, which is the leading shipping company
containerized by the Chinese group, they transported 5.11 million
teu (+12.3%), of which 921 thousand teu on the Asia-Europe routes (+16.0%),
792 thousand teu on the transpacific ones (+23.7%), 1,29 million teu
on intra-Asian routes (+4.3%), 1.5 million teu on routes
Chinese national (+4.4%) and 604 thousand teu on other routes
international (+36.9%).
- The record financial performance of the second quarter of
this year added to the previous record results established in the
previous quarter resulting in a first half of 2021
extraordinary for the Chinese shipowning group, a period that is
was stored with record financial data starting from revenues that
have attested to 139,26 billion yuan, in growth of +88.1%
on the first six months of 2020, with a contribution of 136.43 billion from
contaminated maritime transport activities (+90.6%) and
2.83 billion from terminal activities (+14.5%).
Operating profit was 48.06 billion yuan
(+1,308.9%), of which 47.35 billion generated by shipping
containerized (+1,774.2%) and 681.2 million from activities
terminal (-28.9%). Net profit was 42.87
billion yuan (+2,111.7%), with a contribution of 42.04 billion
generated by the activity of the carrier fleet of the
group (+3,054.8%) and 1.28 billion from port activities
(+6,0%).
- In the first six months of this year the fleet of carriers
of the group has transported 13,84 million teu (+16.8%), of which 9,91
million teu transported by COSCO Shipping ships alone
Lines (+15.8%).
