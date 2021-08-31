|
|
August 31, 2021
|
|
- First hybrid ro-ro ship for Finnlines launched in Nanjing
-
- It will become operational at the end of this year and the others
two destined for the company will be delivered in 2022
-
- Yesterday in the Jinling shipyard in Nanjing took place
the launch of the second of the three hybrid ro-ro ships of the six that
overall the Italian shipowning group Grimaldi has ordered
the Chinese plant, three of which are intended for the company
of fully controlled Finnlines navigation
(
of 27
April 2018), while today the ceremony of
laying the beel of the third unit for Finnlines.
-
- Next month the first ship in the series, the Finneco I,
will start sea trials and start operating
commercially at the end of this year, while the two sister ships
will join the Finnlines fleet in 2022.
-
- The ships Finneco I, Finneco II and Finneco III,
with a deadweight capacity of 17,100 tons, are 238 meters long and
43 wide and have a capacity of 5,800 linear meters of
rolling stock.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail