August 31, 2021

First hybrid ro-ro ship for Finnlines launched in Nanjing

It will become operational at the end of this year and the others two destined for the company will be delivered in 2022

Yesterday in the Jinling shipyard in Nanjing took place the launch of the second of the three hybrid ro-ro ships of the six that overall the Italian shipowning group Grimaldi has ordered the Chinese plant, three of which are intended for the company of fully controlled Finnlines navigation ( of 27 April 2018), while today the ceremony of laying the beel of the third unit for Finnlines.

Next month the first ship in the series, the Finneco I, will start sea trials and start operating commercially at the end of this year, while the two sister ships will join the Finnlines fleet in 2022.

The ships Finneco I, Finneco II and Finneco III, with a deadweight capacity of 17,100 tons, are 238 meters long and 43 wide and have a capacity of 5,800 linear meters of rolling stock.


