August 31, 2021
- Geodis equips itself with its own A330-300 cargo aircraft
- It will be used on the route Amsterdam, London, Chicago
and Hong Kong
- In the coming days the Geodis logistics group will employ
its first cargo aircraft, an A330-300, on the route
Amsterdam, London, Chicago and Hong Kong, expanding services
AirDirect of the group between Europe, United States and Asia with the aim
to also cover the China-Europe connection during the
peak. Initially the cargo aircraft, which will be acquired by
Geodis with multi-year lease, will fly three times a week
between Amsterdam/London and Chicago and will operate a rotation
weekly that will connect Amsterdam and Hong Kong.
- "With constant pressure on the ability to
air transport - explained the president of the logistics group,
Marie-Christine Lombard - we want to guarantee availability
of more sustainable air transport space for our
customers and that's why we decided to invest in
our first dedicated aircraft. Our goal is that
to find reliable solutions to secure supply chains
of our customers, who are of crucial importance for expansion
of their commercial activities'.
- "Our AirDirect service - added Eric
Martin-Neuville, Executive Vice President Freight Forwarding at
Geodis - has operated to date over 650 charter flights between Asia, Europe,
North America and Latin America in order to ensure capacity
for shipments of our customers all over the world. The experience
matured thanks to these activities made us take the
decision to operate with an aircraft owned by Geodis. That
will allow us to offer our customers a schedule
of reliable flights, under our operational control, and
will help to overcome the significant logistical limitations that the
market imposes on them currently'.
