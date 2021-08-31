



August 31, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Geodis equips itself with its own A330-300 cargo aircraft

It will be used on the route Amsterdam, London, Chicago and Hong Kong

In the coming days the Geodis logistics group will employ its first cargo aircraft, an A330-300, on the route Amsterdam, London, Chicago and Hong Kong, expanding services AirDirect of the group between Europe, United States and Asia with the aim to also cover the China-Europe connection during the peak. Initially the cargo aircraft, which will be acquired by Geodis with multi-year lease, will fly three times a week between Amsterdam/London and Chicago and will operate a rotation weekly that will connect Amsterdam and Hong Kong.

"With constant pressure on the ability to air transport - explained the president of the logistics group, Marie-Christine Lombard - we want to guarantee availability of more sustainable air transport space for our customers and that's why we decided to invest in our first dedicated aircraft. Our goal is that to find reliable solutions to secure supply chains of our customers, who are of crucial importance for expansion of their commercial activities'.

"Our AirDirect service - added Eric Martin-Neuville, Executive Vice President Freight Forwarding at Geodis - has operated to date over 650 charter flights between Asia, Europe, North America and Latin America in order to ensure capacity for shipments of our customers all over the world. The experience matured thanks to these activities made us take the decision to operate with an aircraft owned by Geodis. That will allow us to offer our customers a schedule of reliable flights, under our operational control, and will help to overcome the significant logistical limitations that the market imposes on them currently'.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail