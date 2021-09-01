



September 1, 2021

The construction of the new ships will cost about 530 million dollars

The Israeli shipping company ZIM exercised the option with Seaspan Corporation for long-term rental of five new dual-fuel container ships with the capacity of 7,000 teu that can be powered by liquefied natural gas. ZIM had secured the option under the agreement with Seaspan for the chartering of ten ships of the same capacity announced last July ( of 6 July 2021).

Seaspan specified that for the construction of the five portacontainer is expected an investment of about 530 millions of dollars and that the contracts for the chartering of ships, of the duration of at least 12 years, will ensure gross revenues for total about 900 million dollars.









