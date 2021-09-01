|
September 1, 2021
- ZIM agrees with Seaspan to rent five more
7,000 teu porter
- The construction of the new ships will cost about 530
million dollars
- The Israeli shipping company ZIM exercised
the option with Seaspan Corporation for long-term rental
of five new dual-fuel container ships with the capacity of
7,000 teu that can be powered by liquefied natural gas.
ZIM had secured the option under the agreement with Seaspan
for the chartering of ten ships of the same capacity
announced last July
of 6
July 2021).
- Seaspan specified that for the construction of the five
portacontainer is expected an investment of about 530
millions of dollars and that the contracts for the chartering of ships, of the
duration of at least 12 years, will ensure gross revenues for
total about 900 million dollars.