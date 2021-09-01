|
September 1, 2021
- In the EU, the maritime transport sector is on the
path of sustainable development, but new challenges will come
from the increase in demand
- First report of the EEA and EMCSA on environmental impact
of shipping in the European Union
- The European Environment Agency (EEA) and the European Environment Agency
Maritime Security (EMSA) today presented their first
report on the environmental impact of European maritime transport,
sector - highlights the document - which carries out and will continue to
play an essential role in world trade and economy
and European and which, in economic terms, moves 77% of the
European external trade and 35% of that between Member States
of the EU. The report specifies that, despite a decline in activity
maritime in 2020 due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,
strong growth is expected in the coming decades fuelled by the
growing demand for primary resources and maritime transport
containerized.
- The report explains that ships produce 13.5% of the
greenhouse gas emissions generated by the different means of
transport in the EU, classifying maritime transport immediately after
road transport (71%) and aviation (14.4%). In 2019 the ships
who called at European ports produced about 1.63
million tonnes of sulphur dioxide (SO2) emissions, one
figure - specifies the EEA and EMSA document - which should
fall further in the coming decades thanks to the introduction
stricter legislative measures for the protection of the environment.
In addition, it is estimated that between 2014 and 2019 maritime transport
helped double noise pollution levels
submarine in EU waters and was responsible
of the introduction of half of the non-indigenous species in the
European seas since 1949.
- The document lists the most relevant impacts of transport
maritime on the environment, starting with the contribution to the increase in
greenhouse gases: overall, in 2018 the ships that have
made a stop in the ports of the EU and the European Economic Area have
generated about 140 million tons of CO2 emissions (approximately
18% of total global emissions) and, as regards
air pollution, in 2019 the same ships produced
about 1.63 million tons of sulfur dioxide emissions
(SO2), i.e. around 16 % of global emissions from
international maritime transport.
- With regard to the contribution to noise pollution
submarine, the report specifies that ships create pollution
acoustic which may have repercussions on marine species in
different ways and it is estimated that, between 2014 and 2019, sound energy
total submarine irradiated and accumulated in EU waters both
more than doubled. Carriers, passenger ships and
tankers generate the highest energy emissions
sound generated by the use of propellers.
- On the introduction of non-indigenous species into EU seas,
overall, since 1949 the maritime transport sector has been
be the main responsible (about 50%) for this
diffusion, most of which was detected in the
Mediterranean. It is a total of 51 species, all
classified as high impact, in the sense that they can affect the
ecosystems and native species. The report also points out that
the data available to assess the overall impact on habitats
and on species are limited.
- The report also examines oil pollution
caused by ships specifying that, out of a total of 18 large
Accidental oil spills worldwide from
In 2010, only three took place in the EU (17%). In addition, the document
highlights that better monitoring and better knowledge and
enforcement of the provisions are helping to reduce the
oil pollution accidents, although the amount
of crude oil transported by sea has increased steadily
in the last 30 years.
- The report also examines the current state of the new
solutions for the sustainable development of maritime transport,
including the use of alternative fuels and batteries and
supply of electricity from land to ships in ports,
drawing a complete picture of their spread in the EU. The
Report also outlines the future challenges posed by change
climate for the sector, including potential impact
sea level rise in ports.
- 'On the one hand, the European maritime transport sector
plays a vital role for our economic well-being - it has
observed the Executive Director of the European Environment Agency,
Hans Bruyninckx, on the occasion of today's presentation of the
report - on the other hand, this report clearly shows that
the entire sector, both at European and international level, must
urgently take responsibility for increasing the
efforts to reduce its environmental footprint. Even if they are already
measures have been taken on the basis of European policies and
international, you need to do much more to
achieving essential change towards sustainable development
of the maritime transport sector which helps to ensure
future well-being and survival of our ecosystems more
sensitive and coastal areas, as well as the well-being of
Europeans'.
- "Sustainable development through innovation - he
Added Maja Markovcic Kostelac, Executive Director of EMSA -
represents an opportunity for maritime transport to
carry out a transformation of the same magnitude as that originated
from the replacement of sails with steam. This new
Maritime revolution will depend on the development of ships based
on advanced technologies and digital solutions, but also from a process
heterogeneous and fully inclusive at national, European and
international including protection, security,
social and environmental aspects. But the
role of maritime transport as a link in a logistics chain
transnational. This means that every link in that chain
- from ports to the shipbuilding and shipping sector up to
public and private financial sectors - it must be part of our
commitment to sustainability».
- "The joint report - noted the Commissioner
European for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, Virginijus
Sinkevicius - outlines an excellent overview of issues
present and future related to the sector. The message is clear:
maritime transport is expected to increase in the coming years
years and, if we do not act now, the sector will produce more and more
emissions of greenhouse gases, air pollutants and
underwater noise pollution. A smooth but fast transition
is key to achieving the objectives of the Green Deal
european and to get closer to neutrality in terms of
carbon emissions. This transformation will also create new
economic opportunities for the European transport sector
as part of the necessary transition to a blue economy
tenable. The challenge is immense, but we have the technologies, the
resources and the will to face it".
- "Our sustainable mobility strategy and
intelligent - commented Adina Valean, European Commissioner for
Transport - clarifies that all modes of transport
they must become more sustainable, smarter and
more resilient, including maritime transport. Even if
in recent years this sector has improved its footprint
environmental, however, still faces major challenges in this area
decarbonisation and pollution reduction. Based
on all the most recent data, our policies aim
to help the sector address these issues, taking advantage of
to the maximum innovative solutions and digital technologies. In
this way maritime transport can continue to grow
and to meet the daily needs of citizens, in harmony with
the environment, while remaining competitive and continuing to create
quality jobs'.
