September 2, 2021
- The problem of changing ship crews continues to
be serious, even if there is some positive sign
-
- The Neptune Declaration explains that there is a
stabilisation of the situation and that seafarers' access to
vaccination campaigns has improved
-
- The problem of seafarers stranded in
on board their ships, which due to the restrictions imposed by the
Governments to contain the Covid-19 pandemic are unable to
return home despite the fact that their enlistment contract is
expired. This is highlighted by the Neptune Declaration, the initiative promoted
by leading world ship management companies with the aim
to safeguard the well-being of seafarers compromised by the
effects of the health crisis on their work.
-
- Explaining that travel restrictions, cancellation of
air flights and domestic lockdowns continue to prevent
Seafarers to return home, Neptune Declaration representatives
specify that however the situation would seem to show a
improvement given that, after months of aggravation of the problem,
the last reading of September of the Neptune Declaration Crew Change
Indicator, the indicator designed to detect the impact of the crisis
pandemic on the change of ship crews, shows that
in the last month the number of seafarers forced on board ships
beyond the expiration of their contract has slightly decreased
falling from 9.0% to 8.9% and that the number of seafarers who are at
on board ships for over 11 months has been reduced from 1.3%
to 1.2%. This development would therefore seem to confirm a trend
the stabilization of the problem.
-
- Representatives of the Neptune Declaration also highlight
whereas another positive element is that
are beginning to establish themselves, particularly in the US and in some
European nations, several programs set up to offer
seafarers the possibility of getting vaccinated and the indicator of
September shows that the aggregate percentage of seafarers who are
were vaccinated increased from 15.3% in August to 21.9% in
September.
-
- "It's very encouraging," kasper Søgaard said.
Director-General and Head of Institutional Strategy and
of the development of the Global Maritime Forum - record that
in the last month the number of seafarers who have been vaccinated is
increased by 6.6 percentage points, although there are margins of
improvement. The percentages of vaccinated continue to be
limited in the main shipping nations in Europe, North
America and Asia, where more than 50% of the population is
fully vaccinated'.
-
- In fact, the representatives of ship management companies
highlight that, despite the progress made in vaccination
of seafarers, for the latter access to vaccines for the
Covid-19 continues to be limited due to
supply of doses and, in addition, ensure that seafarers have access
at the second dose of the vaccine continues to pose a challenge and,
in many cases, there is a significant amount of time between the
administration of the two doses to the seafaring personnel. In addition to that,
there is also the reluctance of some seafarers to make themselves
vaccinate.
