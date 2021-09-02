|
September 2, 2021
- OOIL orders Nantong COSCO KHI and Dalian COSCO KHI ten
new 16,000 teu portatainer
- The contract has a total value of 1.58 billion
Dollars
- Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OOIL), a company
of Hong Kong operating maritime transport services
containerized through the company Orient Overseas Container
Line (OOCL) and is part of the Chinese shipowning group COSCO Shipping
Holdings, ordered Nantong COSCO KHI Ship from the shipyards
Engineering Co. and Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co. la
construction of ten 16,000 teu contain ships. The order has a
total value of 1.58 billion dollars.
- The two shipyards, which both belong to the COSCO group
Shipping, each will make five ships that will be delivered
between the last quarter of 2024 and the last quarter of the year
following.
