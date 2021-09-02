



September 2, 2021

Original news OOIL orders Nantong COSCO KHI and Dalian COSCO KHI ten new 16,000 teu portatainer

The contract has a total value of 1.58 billion Dollars

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OOIL), a company of Hong Kong operating maritime transport services containerized through the company Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) and is part of the Chinese shipowning group COSCO Shipping Holdings, ordered Nantong COSCO KHI Ship from the shipyards Engineering Co. and Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co. la construction of ten 16,000 teu contain ships. The order has a total value of 1.58 billion dollars.

The two shipyards, which both belong to the COSCO group Shipping, each will make five ships that will be delivered between the last quarter of 2024 and the last quarter of the year following.







