September 2, 2021
Gebrüder Weiss bought the company of
Bavarian shipping Spedition Lode
- The company has 60 employees
- The Austrian Gebrüder Weiss bought the company of
Bavarian shipments Spedition Lode, whose headquarters in Waldkraiburg and
its 60 employees will become part of the logistics network of the
Austrian group in southern Germany. The activities of the
Lode are mainly focused on the transport sectors
land, distribution and warehouse logistics and
special services. Initially the Bavarian company will hire
the new trade name GW Lode GmbH and will be
led by Rüdiger Lode, one of the previous owners
of the company.