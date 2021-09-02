



September 2, 2021

Original news Gebrüder Weiss bought the company of Bavarian shipping Spedition Lode

The company has 60 employees

The Austrian Gebrüder Weiss bought the company of Bavarian shipments Spedition Lode, whose headquarters in Waldkraiburg and its 60 employees will become part of the logistics network of the Austrian group in southern Germany. The activities of the Lode are mainly focused on the transport sectors land, distribution and warehouse logistics and special services. Initially the Bavarian company will hire the new trade name GW Lode GmbH and will be led by Rüdiger Lode, one of the previous owners of the company.









