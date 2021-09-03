



September 3, 2021

Mapping initiated by the Corps of Port Authorities and the Ministry of Health

There are about 30 thousand Italian seafarers to be vaccinated against the Covid-19. The number results from the mapping of the seafaring personnel to be vaccinated initiated by the general command of the Corps of Port Authorities - Coast Guard of the Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility and management general of prevention of the Ministry of Health.

The mapping activity for the purpose of vaccination of seafarers stems from the contents of a recent Circular jointly signed by the Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), of the International Labour Organization (ILO) and other organizations of the Nations United. The joint declaration aims to urge everyone Member States to give priority to seafarers in national Covid-19 vaccination programs, first of all with the purpose of protecting it from the pandemic in progress but also of ensure their free and safe movement and an equally free and safe crossing of borders as "key" workers". A form of protection for sea workers, the latter - recalled the Corps of the Port Authorities - which reinforces the contents of a specific protocol, already published on the decree of the President of the Council of Ministers of the 2 March last, adopted to facilitate the achievement of a ship for embarkation and disembarkation for repatriation.

Thanks to the joint action of the Directorate-General of the prevention of the Ministry of Health, which requested the Regions to facilitate access for seafarers to the anti-Sars-CoV-2 vaccination, and the general command of the Port Authorities, which has activated its 15 regional commands who have in turn undertaken contacts with the departments of the Regional health, the seafaring staff was so introduced in the priority "lane" of the Vaccinations.







