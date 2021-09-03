|
|
|
|
September 3, 2021
|
|
- There are about 30 thousand Italian seafarers to be vaccinated
-
- Mapping initiated by the Corps of Port Authorities and the
Ministry of Health
-
- There are about 30 thousand Italian seafarers to be vaccinated against the
Covid-19. The number results from the mapping of the seafaring personnel
to be vaccinated initiated by the general command of the Corps of
Port Authorities - Coast Guard of the Ministry of
Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility and management
general of prevention of the Ministry of Health.
-
- The mapping activity for the purpose of vaccination of
seafarers stems from the contents of a recent
Circular jointly signed by the Secretary-General
of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), of the International
Labour Organization (ILO) and other organizations of the Nations
United. The joint declaration aims to urge everyone
Member States to give priority to seafarers in
national Covid-19 vaccination programs, first of all with the
purpose of protecting it from the pandemic in progress but also of
ensure their free and safe movement and an equally
free and safe crossing of borders as "key"
workers". A form of protection for sea workers,
the latter - recalled the Corps of the Port Authorities -
which reinforces the contents of a specific protocol, already
published on the decree of the President of the Council of Ministers of the
2 March last, adopted to facilitate the achievement of a ship
for embarkation and disembarkation for repatriation.
-
- Thanks to the joint action of the Directorate-General of the
prevention of the Ministry of Health, which requested the
Regions to facilitate access for seafarers to the
anti-Sars-CoV-2 vaccination, and the general command of the
Port Authorities, which has activated its 15 regional commands
who have in turn undertaken contacts with the departments of the
Regional health, the seafaring staff was so
introduced in the priority "lane" of the
Vaccinations.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail