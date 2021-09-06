



September 6, 2021

Original news In the second quarter of this year the traffic of goods in Italian ports increased by +21.0%

Handled a total of 118.7 million tons of Loads

After the decrease of -3.3% of the traffic of the goods enlivened by the Italian ports in the first quarter of this year which is amounted to 110.1 million tons compared to 113.8 million tons tonnes in the same period of 2020, in the second quarter of 2021 the volume of traffic in national port ports has recorded a clear increase compared to the period April-June of 2020 when the activity was strongly reduced to cause of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and social activities.

In the second quarter of this year, in fact, the volume total goods of 118.7 million tons represents a growth of +21.0% compared to 98.1 million tons in the corresponding period of 2020. In the entire first half of 2021 - announced today the Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti) - the total traffic handled by Italian ports was amounted to 228.8 million tonnes compared to 211.9 million tonnes tonnes in the first half of last year, totals that are partial because the traffic data of some smaller ports.

Relative to the second quarter of 2021 alone, traffic of goods handled by Italian ports was 64.1 million tons (+20.5%), of which 30.7 million tons of goods in containers (+7.5%) totaled with a handling of containers pairs to almost three million teu (+14.9%) - included 1.9 million teu in import/export (+25.3%) and 1.0 million in transhipment (-1.7%) -, 28.4 million tons of rolling stock (+35.9%) and 5.0 million tons of other miscellaneous goods (+33.3%). In the compartments of liquid and solid bulk increases were marked respectively of +21.7% and 21.0% having been enlivened 41.6 million and 13.0 million tons of cargoes.







