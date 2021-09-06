|
September 6, 2021
- In the second quarter of this year the traffic of goods
in Italian ports increased by +21.0%
- Handled a total of 118.7 million tons of
Loads
- After the decrease of -3.3% of the traffic of the goods enlivened by the
Italian ports in the first quarter of this year which is
amounted to 110.1 million tons compared to 113.8 million tons
tonnes in the same period of 2020, in the second quarter of
2021 the volume of traffic in national port ports has
recorded a clear increase compared to the period April-June of
2020 when the activity was strongly reduced to
cause of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and
social activities.
- In the second quarter of this year, in fact, the volume
total goods of 118.7 million tons represents
a growth of +21.0% compared to 98.1 million tons in the
corresponding period of 2020. In the entire first half of 2021
- announced today the Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti) - the
total traffic handled by Italian ports was
amounted to 228.8 million tonnes compared to 211.9 million tonnes
tonnes in the first half of last year, totals that
are partial because the traffic data of
some smaller ports.
- Relative to the second quarter of 2021 alone, traffic
of goods handled by Italian ports was 64.1
million tons (+20.5%), of which 30.7 million tons of
goods in containers (+7.5%) totaled with a handling of
containers pairs to almost three million teu (+14.9%) - included 1.9
million teu in import/export (+25.3%) and 1.0 million in transhipment
(-1.7%) -, 28.4 million tons of rolling stock (+35.9%) and 5.0
million tons of other miscellaneous goods (+33.3%). In the compartments
of liquid and solid bulk increases were marked
respectively of +21.7% and 21.0% having been enlivened 41.6
million and 13.0 million tons of cargoes.
