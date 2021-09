September 7, 2021

Original news Fatal accident in the port of Livorno

A seafarer hit by a mooring cable has died

This morning at the Darsena Petroli of the port of Livorno a seafarer fifty-four-year-old of Filipino origin died after being was hit by a cable of the memicry Melingunis M that it would have broken hitting the seafarer intent on the operations of unordering while the ship was about to sail direct to Genoa.









