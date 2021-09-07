|
September 7, 2021
- In the port of Monopoli was inaugurated the new
tourist reception terminal
- Among the objectives, to serve the luxury cruise market
- Today in the port of Monopoli was inaugurated the new
tourist reception terminal within the Themis project,
funded by the Interreg V-A Territorial Cooperation Programme
Greece-Italy 2014-2020, which aims to support the development and
the activities of smaller ports in order to develop their
activities and direct maritime traffic, in particular
cruises, towards territories still little exploited for tourism.
In recent months the project has developed over several
segments, imagining tourist itineraries by land that can
attract cruise passengers "curious" to disembark in ports
minors and creating small passenger terminals and new landings for
small cruises and maxi yachts.
- "Finally - underlined the president of the Authority
of Port System of the Southern Adriatic Sea, Ugo Patroni
Griffi - the port of Monopoli has a modern and welcoming structure
for cruise passengers who, more and more numerous, choose the port of call
jewel of our system for luxury cruises. The structure is,
moreover, equipped with a dynamic interface with the territory for
easily provide tourist information and dialogue
with the city. We have conceived it according to the most
modern construction standards, taking into account lightness and
sustainability of the work, realized through prefabrication
metal and dry mounting. Thanks, therefore, to the Themis project,
from today the port significantly amplifies its
appeal and this will allow us to implement further
promotion strategies to attract new companies».
