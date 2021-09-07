



September 7, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the port of Monopoli was inaugurated the new tourist reception terminal

Among the objectives, to serve the luxury cruise market

Today in the port of Monopoli was inaugurated the new tourist reception terminal within the Themis project, funded by the Interreg V-A Territorial Cooperation Programme Greece-Italy 2014-2020, which aims to support the development and the activities of smaller ports in order to develop their activities and direct maritime traffic, in particular cruises, towards territories still little exploited for tourism. In recent months the project has developed over several segments, imagining tourist itineraries by land that can attract cruise passengers "curious" to disembark in ports minors and creating small passenger terminals and new landings for small cruises and maxi yachts.

"Finally - underlined the president of the Authority of Port System of the Southern Adriatic Sea, Ugo Patroni Griffi - the port of Monopoli has a modern and welcoming structure for cruise passengers who, more and more numerous, choose the port of call jewel of our system for luxury cruises. The structure is, moreover, equipped with a dynamic interface with the territory for easily provide tourist information and dialogue with the city. We have conceived it according to the most modern construction standards, taking into account lightness and sustainability of the work, realized through prefabrication metal and dry mounting. Thanks, therefore, to the Themis project, from today the port significantly amplifies its appeal and this will allow us to implement further promotion strategies to attract new companies».









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail