September 8, 2021

In July the number of ships transited in the Suez Canal is increased by +17.3%

Oil tankers up by +8.2% and other ships by +20.3%

Last July the number of ships transited in the Suez Canal recorded, as in the previous month, a double-digit increase having passed a total of 1,670 in the Egyptian waterway naval units, +17.3% compared to July 2020. After twelve consecutive months of decline, in July 2021 the number increased of oil tankers transited which amounted to 384 units (+8,2%). Significant growth, as well as the three months previous, also the transits of ships of other types that last July there were 1,286 (+20.3%).

In the first seven months of this year the Egyptian canal is was crossed by a total of 11,433 ships, with an increase of the +4.2% on the corresponding period of 2020, of which 2,783 oil tankers (-11.1%) and 8,650 other ships (+10.4%).






