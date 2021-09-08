|
September 8, 2021
- In July the number of ships transited in the Suez Canal is
increased by +17.3%
- Oil tankers up by +8.2% and other ships by +20.3%
- Last July the number of ships transited in the Suez Canal
recorded, as in the previous month, a double-digit increase
having passed a total of 1,670 in the Egyptian waterway
naval units, +17.3% compared to July 2020. After twelve
consecutive months of decline, in July 2021 the number increased
of oil tankers transited which amounted to 384 units
(+8,2%). Significant growth, as well as the three months
previous, also the transits of ships of other types that
last July there were 1,286 (+20.3%).
- In the first seven months of this year the Egyptian canal is
was crossed by a total of 11,433 ships, with an increase of the
+4.2% on the corresponding period of 2020, of which 2,783 oil tankers
(-11.1%) and 8,650 other ships (+10.4%).