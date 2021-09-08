



September 8, 2021

The ferry "GNV Sealand" will be used

GNV to inaugurate a new regular maritime service to passengers and rolling stock between Barcelona and Ciutadella de Menorca, in Menorca. Two months after the opening of its new lines in the Balearic Islands, the shipping company explained that the results in line with market expectations have led it to invest further with connecting lines extended to all islands of the Spanish archipelago to offer to the subjects operating on all markets the possibility to reach with GNV each destination, including Menorca: from 14 September, in fact, it will be possible to travel from Barcelona and Palma to Majorca to Ciutadella de Menorca.

The GNV Sealandferry, with a capacity of 2,255 linear meters of rolling stock and 195 cars, which can accommodate on board up to 880 people, will connect the port of Barcelona at the ports of Ciutadella de Menorca and Palma de Mallorca, and the newly built GNV Bridgeunit, delivered to last June with 2,564 linear meters of garage and 157 cabins, will operate connections with Valencia to and from Palma de Mallorca and Ibiza.

GNV has scheduled daily departures to and from the ports of Barcelona and Valencia to Palma de Mallorca and Ibiza, as well as direct connection between Palma de Mallorca and Ibiza, with the possibility to purchase individual routes.







