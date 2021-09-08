|
September 8, 2021
- GNV will activate a new maritime service
Barcelona-Menorca
- The ferry "GNV Sealand" will be used
- GNV to inaugurate a new regular maritime service to
passengers and rolling stock between Barcelona and Ciutadella de Menorca, in
Menorca. Two months after the opening of its new lines in the
Balearic Islands, the shipping company explained that the results in
line with market expectations have led it to invest
further with connecting lines extended to all islands
of the Spanish archipelago to offer to the subjects operating on
all markets the possibility to reach with GNV
each destination, including Menorca: from 14 September,
in fact, it will be possible to travel from Barcelona and Palma to
Majorca to Ciutadella de Menorca.
- The GNV Sealandferry, with a capacity of
2,255 linear meters of rolling stock and 195 cars, which can
accommodate on board up to 880 people, will connect the port of
Barcelona at the ports of Ciutadella de Menorca and Palma de Mallorca, and
the newly built GNV Bridgeunit, delivered to
last June with 2,564 linear meters of garage and 157 cabins,
will operate connections with Valencia to and from Palma de Mallorca
and Ibiza.
- GNV has scheduled daily departures to and from the ports of
Barcelona and Valencia to Palma de Mallorca and Ibiza, as well as
direct connection between Palma de Mallorca and Ibiza, with the
possibility to purchase individual routes.
