September 9, 2021
- CMA CGM and Abu Dhabi Ports will operate a new container
terminal in the port of Khalifa
- Planned investments of $154 million
- The French cma CGM shipowning group has signed a contract
of concession lasting 35 years with the port group
emiratense Abu Dhabi Ports for the management of a new container
terminal in the port of Khalifa which is located between Abu Dhabi and
Dubai. The new port will be operated by a joint venture
70% owned by CMA Terminals of the French group and 30%
from adp. The two partners plan to invest in the project approximately
570 million dirhams ($154 million).
- The construction of the new terminal will be started during
of this year and the first phase of the project, which will be
completed in 2024, it provides for the construction of a quay of 800
linear meters with a containerized traffic capacity
annual of 1.8 million teu.
