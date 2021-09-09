



September 9, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news CMA CGM and Abu Dhabi Ports will operate a new container terminal in the port of Khalifa

Planned investments of $154 million

The French cma CGM shipowning group has signed a contract of concession lasting 35 years with the port group emiratense Abu Dhabi Ports for the management of a new container terminal in the port of Khalifa which is located between Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The new port will be operated by a joint venture 70% owned by CMA Terminals of the French group and 30% from adp. The two partners plan to invest in the project approximately 570 million dirhams ($154 million).

The construction of the new terminal will be started during of this year and the first phase of the project, which will be completed in 2024, it provides for the construction of a quay of 800 linear meters with a containerized traffic capacity annual of 1.8 million teu.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail