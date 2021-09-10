|
September 10, 2021
- CMA CGM freezes spot no-use
- The tariff freeze will be in force until the first
February 2022
- CMA CGM has decided to block until next February the
value of spot freight, transport tariffs - explained the
shipping company French - which since the beginning of this year
have continued to grow due to port congestion and
the imbalance between supply and demand for
containerized maritime transport.
- The transalpine company has specified that it has assumed such
decision, applied with respect to all its CMA commercial rotters
CGM, CNC, Containerships, Mercosul, ANL and APL, despite providing
that the growth trend of spot no-use will continue in the
coming months. According to the company, therefore, even exiting the
high season period of maritime transport of containers la
upward trend in tariffs will not stop.
