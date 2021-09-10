



September 10, 2021

The tariff freeze will be in force until the first February 2022

CMA CGM has decided to block until next February the value of spot freight, transport tariffs - explained the shipping company French - which since the beginning of this year have continued to grow due to port congestion and the imbalance between supply and demand for containerized maritime transport.

The transalpine company has specified that it has assumed such decision, applied with respect to all its CMA commercial rotters CGM, CNC, Containerships, Mercosul, ANL and APL, despite providing that the growth trend of spot no-use will continue in the coming months. According to the company, therefore, even exiting the high season period of maritime transport of containers la upward trend in tariffs will not stop.







