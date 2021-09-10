|
- Antonella Scardino is the new secretary general
of the Adriatic Sea Port System Authority
Northern. The appointment, proposed by the president of the institution Fulvio
Lino Di Blasio, was voted unanimously today in the
during the inaugural meeting of the Management Committee
of the port authority that is composed, in addition to the president Di
Blasio, by the President of the Committee and of the AdSP, Piero Pellizzari,
by the maritime director of Veneto - Capitaneria di Porto di
Venice, Dario Riccobene, by the commander of the Port of Chioggia -
Port Authority of Chioggia, by Giuseppe Roberto Chiaia, in
representation of the Metropolitan City of Venice, and
Maria Rosaria Anna Campitelli, representing the Region of
Veneto.
-
- Scardino, forty years old, management engineer, expert in
complex projects in the public and private sectors, boasts a
proven professional experience in the fields covered by the
Law 84/94 as well as in administrative-accounting matters,
gained over more than 15 years of activity. The new
secretary general will succeed Martino Conticelli, current
attorney in fact.
-
- After thanking Conticelli for his commitment, the
professionalism, competence and important support in
this delicate phase, Di Blasio wished Antonella Scardino a
Good luck with your work. 'In view of its proven and well-established
professional experience - added the President of the Authority
of Sistema Portuale - I am sure that during your mandate
will be able to make an important contribution to the good and efficient
administration of the institution, will be able to enhance and develop
all the functions of the AdSP and the port system as a whole
and will help to give new impetus and to bring
innovation in the management of the operations of the ports of
Venice and Chioggia, having specialized in the logistics sectors
port and rail, energy & utilities, zone
Economic and Special as well as in digitization processes
and budgeting of the public administration».
