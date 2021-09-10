



September 10, 2021

Original news Antonella Scardino is the new secretary general of the AdSP of the Northern Adriatic Sea

Today the inauguration session of the Management Committee of the institution

Antonella Scardino is the new secretary general of the Adriatic Sea Port System Authority Northern. The appointment, proposed by the president of the institution Fulvio Lino Di Blasio, was voted unanimously today in the during the inaugural meeting of the Management Committee of the port authority that is composed, in addition to the president Di Blasio, by the President of the Committee and of the AdSP, Piero Pellizzari, by the maritime director of Veneto - Capitaneria di Porto di Venice, Dario Riccobene, by the commander of the Port of Chioggia - Port Authority of Chioggia, by Giuseppe Roberto Chiaia, in representation of the Metropolitan City of Venice, and Maria Rosaria Anna Campitelli, representing the Region of Veneto.

Scardino, forty years old, management engineer, expert in complex projects in the public and private sectors, boasts a proven professional experience in the fields covered by the Law 84/94 as well as in administrative-accounting matters, gained over more than 15 years of activity. The new secretary general will succeed Martino Conticelli, current attorney in fact.

After thanking Conticelli for his commitment, the professionalism, competence and important support in this delicate phase, Di Blasio wished Antonella Scardino a Good luck with your work. 'In view of its proven and well-established professional experience - added the President of the Authority of Sistema Portuale - I am sure that during your mandate will be able to make an important contribution to the good and efficient administration of the institution, will be able to enhance and develop all the functions of the AdSP and the port system as a whole and will help to give new impetus and to bring innovation in the management of the operations of the ports of Venice and Chioggia, having specialized in the logistics sectors port and rail, energy & utilities, zone Economic and Special as well as in digitization processes and budgeting of the public administration».







