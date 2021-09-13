|
September 13, 2021
- Rif's new monthly Italy-China direct maritime service
Lines
-
- The first of the two ships used, departing from Shanghai,
will arrive tomorrow in Civitavecchia
-
- The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea Center
Settentrionale has announced the arrival of tomorrow in the port of
Civitavecchia of the Iberian self-discharged carrier
Express,the first of two ships used by the company
Rif Line logistics for its own direct line service between the
shanghai port and lazio. The second ship, the Cape
Flores,is departing from the port of Taicang. The line has
a transit time of 25 days and monthly frequency.
-
- Explaining the reasons that led Rif Line to activate the
new service, the CEO of the Italian company,
Francesco Isola, said that "after the experience caused
of the pandemic, where to make the difference not to close in
loss was the type of goods treated, the one that
we can predict is that some areas will become more and more
strategic for the sector. In particular - he specified - China,
among the large developed economies, it was the only one to have
recorded positive growth rates in 2020». Island has
highlighted that among other things, according to Unindustria data, precisely the
China is the second largest market of origin of goods for the
Lazio, behind only the United States as far as the regions are concerned
outside Europe.
-
- Rif Line specified that among the many factors studied by the
company to evaluate the start of this new initiative there is
status the monitoring of tariffs to ship goods, now
you have reached a particularly high level, and there has been
also the precise strategic choice to offer customers that
ship or receive faster service given the value
added direct connection between the East and Italy,
thus ensuring a significant transit time
lower than those currently offered by active carriers
in trade between Asia and Europe. The company is also evaluating the
possibility of increasing the frequency in the near future
of the service and the number of ports to be reached.
-
- "We - said the president of the AdSP del Mar
Northern Central Tyrrhenian Sea, Pino Musolino - we welcome with great
enthusiasm and a pinch of pride the arrival of the first ship and
the beginning of this new entrepreneurial adventure that denotes, from
part of those who put it into being, great vision, ability
to read the complicated current market dynamics and the desire to
bet on the future but above all on the port of Civitavecchia.
This also means that we are managing to "tear the
veil" of the market that could not see Civitavecchia as
a perfect port also for containers. A direct line
China-Italy - underlined Musolino - at this moment can
boast only this port in the whole national panorama,
demonstrating in fact, as I have been saying for some time, how Civitavecchia can
become central to the economy of Lazio and also of the country. In the
limits defined by the rules, we will provide any support to support
this new line and any other similar initiative that should
present themselves in the near future».
