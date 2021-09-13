



September 13, 2021

The first of the two ships used, departing from Shanghai, will arrive tomorrow in Civitavecchia

The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea Center Settentrionale has announced the arrival of tomorrow in the port of Civitavecchia of the Iberian self-discharged carrier Express,the first of two ships used by the company Rif Line logistics for its own direct line service between the shanghai port and lazio. The second ship, the Cape Flores,is departing from the port of Taicang. The line has a transit time of 25 days and monthly frequency.

Explaining the reasons that led Rif Line to activate the new service, the CEO of the Italian company, Francesco Isola, said that "after the experience caused of the pandemic, where to make the difference not to close in loss was the type of goods treated, the one that we can predict is that some areas will become more and more strategic for the sector. In particular - he specified - China, among the large developed economies, it was the only one to have recorded positive growth rates in 2020». Island has highlighted that among other things, according to Unindustria data, precisely the China is the second largest market of origin of goods for the Lazio, behind only the United States as far as the regions are concerned outside Europe.

Rif Line specified that among the many factors studied by the company to evaluate the start of this new initiative there is status the monitoring of tariffs to ship goods, now you have reached a particularly high level, and there has been also the precise strategic choice to offer customers that ship or receive faster service given the value added direct connection between the East and Italy, thus ensuring a significant transit time lower than those currently offered by active carriers in trade between Asia and Europe. The company is also evaluating the possibility of increasing the frequency in the near future of the service and the number of ports to be reached.

"We - said the president of the AdSP del Mar Northern Central Tyrrhenian Sea, Pino Musolino - we welcome with great enthusiasm and a pinch of pride the arrival of the first ship and the beginning of this new entrepreneurial adventure that denotes, from part of those who put it into being, great vision, ability to read the complicated current market dynamics and the desire to bet on the future but above all on the port of Civitavecchia. This also means that we are managing to "tear the veil" of the market that could not see Civitavecchia as a perfect port also for containers. A direct line China-Italy - underlined Musolino - at this moment can boast only this port in the whole national panorama, demonstrating in fact, as I have been saying for some time, how Civitavecchia can become central to the economy of Lazio and also of the country. In the limits defined by the rules, we will provide any support to support this new line and any other similar initiative that should present themselves in the near future».







