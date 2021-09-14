|
- Growth of euro area economies is being attenuated
OECD
-
- Composite Leading Indicator signals moderate growth
-
- The latest survey of Composite Leading Indicators (CLI), the
indices defined by the Organisation for Cooperation and
Economic Development (OECD) to provide a forward-looking indication of
short-term turning points in business cycles, indicate that
current growth in OECD economies continues to remain
higher than the trend level but which is in the process of
attenuation. In particular, growth above trend is
has been confirmed for the economies of Canada, of the entire area
of the euro, including Germany and Italy, and of the United Kingdom.
The French economy indicator indicates moderation
of the rate of growth, which remains below the level
trend, while the CIs related to the economies of the USA and Japan
now indicate stable growth above levels
tendential.
-
- Among the major emerging market economies, indicators
related to Russia and China report a steady increase in the
growth above trend levels, while the CLI for
India continues to be below the trend level but
it also continues to record stable growth. The CLI for the
Brazil continues to herald a slowdown in growth
compared to the trend level.
