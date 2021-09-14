



September 14, 2021

Composite Leading Indicator signals moderate growth

The latest survey of Composite Leading Indicators (CLI), the indices defined by the Organisation for Cooperation and Economic Development (OECD) to provide a forward-looking indication of short-term turning points in business cycles, indicate that current growth in OECD economies continues to remain higher than the trend level but which is in the process of attenuation. In particular, growth above trend is has been confirmed for the economies of Canada, of the entire area of the euro, including Germany and Italy, and of the United Kingdom. The French economy indicator indicates moderation of the rate of growth, which remains below the level trend, while the CIs related to the economies of the USA and Japan now indicate stable growth above levels tendential.

Among the major emerging market economies, indicators related to Russia and China report a steady increase in the growth above trend levels, while the CLI for India continues to be below the trend level but it also continues to record stable growth. The CLI for the Brazil continues to herald a slowdown in growth compared to the trend level.









