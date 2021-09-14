|
September 14, 2021
- Orsero's Shipping division recorded a decline in revenues and
an increase in EBITDA
-
- In the first six months of 2021 the turnover was
of 49.7 million euros (-5.7%)
-
- In the first half of this year the Shipping division of the
Italian group Orsero, which operates a fleet of four reefer ships
owned and a rental used in the transport of
fruit and vegetables between Central and South America and Europe
southern, recorded revenues of 49.7 million euros, with
a decrease of -5.7% on the first half of 2020. The group
specified that 'this decrease is linked to
essentially to the change in the euro-dollar exchange rate, with the
strengthening of the euro against the dollar, and the consequent
negative conversion effect being the sea freight typically
denominated in dollars'. The EBITDA of the division is
result of 11.7 million euro, +15.3% more
compared to the first six months of last year. The company explained
that the improvement in EBITDA is
consequence of "an excellent load-factor and efficiencies
operational due to the navigation schedule with five ships
implemented as early as 2019».
