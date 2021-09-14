



September 14, 2021

In the first six months of 2021 the turnover was of 49.7 million euros (-5.7%)

In the first half of this year the Shipping division of the Italian group Orsero, which operates a fleet of four reefer ships owned and a rental used in the transport of fruit and vegetables between Central and South America and Europe southern, recorded revenues of 49.7 million euros, with a decrease of -5.7% on the first half of 2020. The group specified that 'this decrease is linked to essentially to the change in the euro-dollar exchange rate, with the strengthening of the euro against the dollar, and the consequent negative conversion effect being the sea freight typically denominated in dollars'. The EBITDA of the division is result of 11.7 million euro, +15.3% more compared to the first six months of last year. The company explained that the improvement in EBITDA is consequence of "an excellent load-factor and efficiencies operational due to the navigation schedule with five ships implemented as early as 2019».







