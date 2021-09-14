



September 14, 2021

Implementation of new ro-ro services planned

The French shipowning group CMA CGM has announced a investment of 25 million euros, including 10 million euros quasi-equity investment, in compatriot Brittany Ferries, shipping company operating a network of ferry services that connects France, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Spain. CMA CGM explained that the investment, provided for by a letter of intent signed by the parties, aims to support the post-Covid 19 recovery of Brittany Ferries and to establish commercial synergies in the transport of goods across the English Channel and through the Iberian Peninsula.

The agreement provides that a representative of the CMA CGM sits in the Supervisory Board of Brittany Ferries. The two sides have also specified that through the agreement both companies will be able to implement new ro-ro maritime services.







