September 14, 2021
- CMA CGM invests 25 million euros in Brittany Ferries
- Implementation of new ro-ro services planned
- The French shipowning group CMA CGM has announced a
investment of 25 million euros, including 10 million euros
quasi-equity investment, in compatriot Brittany Ferries,
shipping company operating a network of ferry services that
connects France, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Spain. CMA CGM explained
that the investment, provided for by a letter of intent signed
by the parties, aims to support the post-Covid 19 recovery
of Brittany Ferries and to establish commercial synergies in the
transport of goods across the English Channel and through the
Iberian Peninsula.
- The agreement provides that a representative of the CMA CGM sits in the
Supervisory Board of Brittany Ferries. The two sides have
also specified that through the agreement both companies
will be able to implement new ro-ro maritime services.
