



September 15, 2021

The Maersk Group makes a third acquisition in the e-commerce logistics sector

Bought the Portuguese HUUB

After coming out in recent years from non-business sectors cores, such as retail and mining oil to focus on the primary activity of the containerized maritime transport, the Danish shipowning group A.P. Møller-Mærsk is now entering the logistics for e-commerce. After the acquisition of the companies Visible SCM and B2C Europe announced last month ( of 6 August 2021), today the Danish company announced the acquisition of the Portuguese technology start-up HUUB, a company founded in 2015 that developed a digital platform for logistics at the service of the fashion industry.

HUUB currently manages the collections and data streams of over one hundred fashion brands. Through the technology platform Spoke of the Portuguese company is managed the entire supply product chain, including final delivery and returns. In addition, the platform connects and communicates with other activities commercial as online stores.







