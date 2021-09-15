|
September 15, 2021
- The Maersk Group makes a third acquisition in the
e-commerce logistics sector
- Bought the Portuguese HUUB
- After coming out in recent years from non-business sectors
cores, such as retail and mining
oil to focus on the primary activity of the
containerized maritime transport, the Danish shipowning group
A.P. Møller-Mærsk is now entering the
logistics for e-commerce. After the acquisition of the companies
Visible SCM and B2C Europe announced last month
August 2021), today the Danish company announced the acquisition
of the Portuguese technology start-up HUUB, a company founded
in 2015 that developed a digital platform for logistics
at the service of the fashion industry.
- HUUB currently manages the collections and data streams of
over one hundred fashion brands. Through the technology platform
Spoke of the Portuguese company is managed the entire supply
product chain, including final delivery and returns. In addition, the
platform connects and communicates with other activities
commercial as online stores.
