September 15, 2021
- Denmark's DFDS bought compatriot ICT Logistics
- The shipping company was founded in 1997
- The Danish shipowning and logistics group DFDS has bought the
compatriot ICT Logistics, shipping company founded in 1997 of
to which DFDS has owned 19.9% of the share capital since 2003. DFDS has
explained that the acquisition will strengthen and develop the
its position in Eastern Europe allowing it to expand
mostly in the Baltic region and adjacent nations.
- ICT Logistics, which has a fleet of 20 trucks and 600 trailers, has
80 employees and an annual turnover of DK 260 million
(EUR 35 million). In addition to Denmark, the company has
offices in Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Russia, Ukraine and
United Kingdom.
