



September 15, 2021

Original news Denmark's DFDS bought compatriot ICT Logistics

The shipping company was founded in 1997

The Danish shipowning and logistics group DFDS has bought the compatriot ICT Logistics, shipping company founded in 1997 of to which DFDS has owned 19.9% of the share capital since 2003. DFDS has explained that the acquisition will strengthen and develop the its position in Eastern Europe allowing it to expand mostly in the Baltic region and adjacent nations.

ICT Logistics, which has a fleet of 20 trucks and 600 trailers, has 80 employees and an annual turnover of DK 260 million (EUR 35 million). In addition to Denmark, the company has offices in Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Russia, Ukraine and United Kingdom.







