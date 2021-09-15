|
|
|
|
September 15, 2021
|
|
- At the port of Gioia Tauro landed at night a
24 thousand teu porter
-
- The ship is almost 400 meters long and 61.5 meters wide
-
- Tonight the MSC Gulsun, which with a capacity
of cargo of 23.756 teu is one of the most
great in the world, has entered the port of Gioia Tauro
thus creating the first night landing at the airport
Calabrian of a large ship so far only possible
in the sunlight.
-
- Last night's operation was made possible
thanks to the operation of the men of the Captaincy of
Port of Gioia Tauro that, in coordinating the delicate and synergistic
actions of the technical-nautical services with two pilots on board the MSC
Gulsun and three tugs employed in addition to the team of
moorers ready to receive the mooring cables of the ship, have
regulated and supervised on the entry maneuver that took place in full
safety despite reduced night visibility along the
port canal.
-
- The control of entry and maneuvering operations in
safety of ships in conditions of reduced visibility, and
spaces is also ensured through the recent installation of
a latest-generation system that detects and manages data
on current, wave height, tide and data
Weather. Structured in three different cabins, positioned in
as many points along the port channel, the system allows
the efficient management of the input of the portacontainer.
-
- The MSC Gulsun,with a deadweight capacity of 225 thousand tons, is
almost 400 meters long and 61.5 meters wide.
|
|