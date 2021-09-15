



September 15, 2021

Original news At the port of Gioia Tauro landed at night a 24 thousand teu porter

The ship is almost 400 meters long and 61.5 meters wide

Tonight the MSC Gulsun, which with a capacity of cargo of 23.756 teu is one of the most great in the world, has entered the port of Gioia Tauro thus creating the first night landing at the airport Calabrian of a large ship so far only possible in the sunlight.

Last night's operation was made possible thanks to the operation of the men of the Captaincy of Port of Gioia Tauro that, in coordinating the delicate and synergistic actions of the technical-nautical services with two pilots on board the MSC Gulsun and three tugs employed in addition to the team of moorers ready to receive the mooring cables of the ship, have regulated and supervised on the entry maneuver that took place in full safety despite reduced night visibility along the port canal.

The control of entry and maneuvering operations in safety of ships in conditions of reduced visibility, and spaces is also ensured through the recent installation of a latest-generation system that detects and manages data on current, wave height, tide and data Weather. Structured in three different cabins, positioned in as many points along the port channel, the system allows the efficient management of the input of the portacontainer.

The MSC Gulsun,with a deadweight capacity of 225 thousand tons, is almost 400 meters long and 61.5 meters wide.











