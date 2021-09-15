



September 15, 2021

Original news Agreement between Navantia, Windar Renovables and Harland & Wolff for the construction of facilities for marine wind farms

The UK offshore wind energy market is the second in the world after that of China

The Spanish navalmechanical group Navantia and the compatriot Windar Renovables, a company specialized in the realization of wind farms, have signed an agreement with the shipyard Harland & Wolff (H&W) of Belfast to develop jointly projects for the construction of park facilities marine wind, mainly in the UK, energy market offshore wind which is the second in the world after that of the China.

The signatories of the agreement explained that the agreement is was also signed in the light of the "Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution" launched at the end of 2020 by the government of London with the aim of making the United Kingdom a world leader in the field of green technologies, a plan that according to forecasts mobilise £12 billion (over £14 billion) euro) of public investment to which potentially private investment equal to three times this figure.

It was also highlighted that the collaboration will combine Navantia's experience and technology in Windar in the construction of fixed and floating foundations with the production capacity of H&W, which is the construction site naval with the largest industrial area in the Uk.

"The decision to forge an alliance between Harland & Wolff and Navantia in the field of offshore wind energy - explained the president of Navantia, Ricardo Domínguez - comes after two years of continuous collaboration in projects in the defence sector, which has made it possible to consolidate a relationship of trust that now extends to other sectors of activity of both companies. Harland & Wolff's inclusion in the Navantia-Windar partnership offers the offshore sector an area industrial of about five million square meters and a capacity unprecedented to tackle offshore wind projects, with a particular interest in floating solutions that require ample space for assembly and storage».







