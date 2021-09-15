|
|
|
|
|
|
- Agreement between Navantia, Windar Renovables and Harland & Wolff
for the construction of facilities for marine wind farms
-
- The UK offshore wind energy market is
the second in the world after that of China
-
- The Spanish navalmechanical group Navantia and the compatriot
Windar Renovables, a company specialized in the realization
of wind farms, have signed an agreement with the shipyard
Harland & Wolff (H&W) of Belfast to develop
jointly projects for the construction of park facilities
marine wind, mainly in the UK, energy market
offshore wind which is the second in the world after that of the
China.
-
- The signatories of the agreement explained that the agreement is
was also signed in the light of the "Ten Point Plan for a
Green Industrial Revolution" launched at the end of 2020 by the government
of London with the aim of making the United Kingdom a world leader
in the field of green technologies, a plan that according to forecasts
mobilise £12 billion (over £14 billion)
euro) of public investment to which potentially
private investment equal to three times this figure.
-
- It was also highlighted that the collaboration
will combine Navantia's experience and technology
in Windar in the construction of fixed and floating foundations with the
production capacity of H&W, which is the construction site
naval with the largest industrial area in the Uk.
-
- "The decision to forge an alliance between Harland &
Wolff and Navantia in the field of offshore wind energy -
explained the president of Navantia, Ricardo Domínguez -
comes after two years of continuous collaboration in projects in the
defence sector, which has made it possible to consolidate a relationship
of trust that now extends to other sectors of activity of
both companies. Harland & Wolff's inclusion in the
Navantia-Windar partnership offers the offshore sector an area
industrial of about five million square meters and a capacity
unprecedented to tackle offshore wind projects, with a
particular interest in floating solutions that require
ample space for assembly and storage».
|
