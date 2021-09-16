|
September 16, 2021
- BP-NYK agreement for the decarbonization of transport
maritime
- The agreement is also extended to other sectors
of industry
- The British oil company bp and the company
Japanese shipowners NYK Line have signed a memorandum of
understanding with the aim of collaborating in the development of
future fuels and transport solutions that contribute to
decarbonising several industrial sectors, including transport
maritime. In particular, for the shipping sector the two
groups will cooperate in identifying opportunities for
helping the transition from current marine fuels to fuels
alternatives such as liquefied natural gas, biofuels and
methanol and to develop future fuels such as ammonia and
hydrogen.