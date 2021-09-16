



September 16, 2021

The agreement is also extended to other sectors of industry

The British oil company bp and the company Japanese shipowners NYK Line have signed a memorandum of understanding with the aim of collaborating in the development of future fuels and transport solutions that contribute to decarbonising several industrial sectors, including transport maritime. In particular, for the shipping sector the two groups will cooperate in identifying opportunities for helping the transition from current marine fuels to fuels alternatives such as liquefied natural gas, biofuels and methanol and to develop future fuels such as ammonia and hydrogen.









