September 16, 2021
- Maersk revises upwards again the forecasts of the
third quarter financial performance
- Record EBITDA and EBIT values expected
- The Danish shipowning group A.P. Møller-Mærsk
plans to archive the third quarter of this year with values
record both ebitda and operating profit.
Based on the performance of the activity in the first two months
of the quarter, two months in which - the group specified - they are
financial performance was recorded well in excess of the
expectations, the shipping company has announced today that estimates
close the entire period July-September with a record EBITDA
close to seven billion dollars compared to 2.3 billion
totaled in the third quarter of 2020. It is also expected
also a new historical peak in the value of operating profit which is
expected to amount to about six billion dollars compared to 1.3
billions in the period July-September last year.
- The Danish group pointed out that, in view of the
persistence of congestion and bottlenecks in supply
chain, currently it is expected that also the results
of the entire second half of 2021 will be higher than
as previously expected as well as performance
of the entire 2021 annual financial year. In particular, currently for
EBITDA worth 22-23 billion is expected for the full year
of dollars compared to the previous forecast of 18-19.5 billion and
compared to EBITDA of $8.2 billion
in the 2020 annual financial year. The expected value of EBIT for the year
2021 is 18-19 billion compared to the previous forecast
of 14-15.5 billion and compared to EBIT of 4.2 billion dollars
budgeted in 2020.
