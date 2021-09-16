



September 16, 2021

Original news Maersk revises upwards again the forecasts of the third quarter financial performance

Record EBITDA and EBIT values expected

The Danish shipowning group A.P. Møller-Mærsk plans to archive the third quarter of this year with values record both ebitda and operating profit. Based on the performance of the activity in the first two months of the quarter, two months in which - the group specified - they are financial performance was recorded well in excess of the expectations, the shipping company has announced today that estimates close the entire period July-September with a record EBITDA close to seven billion dollars compared to 2.3 billion totaled in the third quarter of 2020. It is also expected also a new historical peak in the value of operating profit which is expected to amount to about six billion dollars compared to 1.3 billions in the period July-September last year.

The Danish group pointed out that, in view of the persistence of congestion and bottlenecks in supply chain, currently it is expected that also the results of the entire second half of 2021 will be higher than as previously expected as well as performance of the entire 2021 annual financial year. In particular, currently for EBITDA worth 22-23 billion is expected for the full year of dollars compared to the previous forecast of 18-19.5 billion and compared to EBITDA of $8.2 billion in the 2020 annual financial year. The expected value of EBIT for the year 2021 is 18-19 billion compared to the previous forecast of 14-15.5 billion and compared to EBIT of 4.2 billion dollars budgeted in 2020.







