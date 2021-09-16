|
- MSC will make an offer to acquire control
of the Brazilian logistics group Log-In
- Submitted application for authorisation to the authority
antitrust of the Latin American nation
- The Swiss shipowning group Mediterranean Shipping Company
(MSC) submitted to the Brazilian antitrust authority
Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica (CADE) an instance
authorising the acquisition of a controlling share in the
share capital of the Brazilian logistics group Log-In - Logística
Intermodal through an offer that would be advanced in the future. Of
gave news the same South American company in a communication
to shareholders specifying that the request to CADE was
advanced by SAS Shipping Agencies Services, a company
Luxembourgish wholly controlled by MSC.
- The intention of the MSC group would be to acquire at least 62% and
up to 67% of the more than one hundred million ordinary shares of the
Log-In in circulation for a price of 25.0 real for each
share, valuing the company just under 2.6 billion real (496
millions of dollars).
