



September 16, 2021



Original news MSC will make an offer to acquire control of the Brazilian logistics group Log-In

Submitted application for authorisation to the authority antitrust of the Latin American nation

The Swiss shipowning group Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) submitted to the Brazilian antitrust authority Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica (CADE) an instance authorising the acquisition of a controlling share in the share capital of the Brazilian logistics group Log-In - Logística Intermodal through an offer that would be advanced in the future. Of gave news the same South American company in a communication to shareholders specifying that the request to CADE was advanced by SAS Shipping Agencies Services, a company Luxembourgish wholly controlled by MSC.

The intention of the MSC group would be to acquire at least 62% and up to 67% of the more than one hundred million ordinary shares of the Log-In in circulation for a price of 25.0 real for each share, valuing the company just under 2.6 billion real (496 millions of dollars).







