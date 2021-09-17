



September 17, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Tomorrow the first stopover in Vado Ligure of the scheduled service transatlantic liner EMA

It is operated with four carriers of about 4,500 teu

It will land tomorrow at the Vado Gateway container terminal in the port of Vado Ligure the first ship of the East scheduled service Mediterranean America (ONE) made by the companies of COSCO Shipping Lines, Ocean Network Express (ONE) and Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) which previously touched the port of Genoa instead of the port of Savona.

The Seaspan Chiba waiting for tomorrow in the port of call vadese is the first of four carriers of about 4,500 teu used on the EMA route that touches the ports of Iskenderun, Aliaga, Piraeus, La Spezia, Vado, Algeciras, New York, Norfolk, Savannah, Algeciras, Iskenderun.







