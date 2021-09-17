|
September 17, 2021
- Tomorrow the first stopover in Vado Ligure of the scheduled service
transatlantic liner EMA
- It is operated with four carriers of about 4,500
teu
- It will land tomorrow at the Vado Gateway container terminal
in the port of Vado Ligure the first ship of the East scheduled service
Mediterranean America (ONE) made by the companies of
COSCO Shipping Lines, Ocean Network Express (ONE) and
Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) which previously touched the
port of Genoa instead of the port of Savona.
- The Seaspan Chiba waiting for tomorrow in the port of call
vadese is the first of four carriers of about 4,500
teu used on the EMA route that touches the ports of Iskenderun,
Aliaga, Piraeus, La Spezia, Vado, Algeciras, New York, Norfolk,
Savannah, Algeciras, Iskenderun.
