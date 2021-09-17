|
September 17, 2021
- Strengthening rail links between Austria and the port
of Antwerp
- Currently there are 16 block trains passing through
weekly on the line
- Despite the pandemic, rail freight traffic between
Austria and the port of Antwerp grew by +5%, with
import volumes increased by +2.9% and export volumes of
+7,1%. The data was highlighted yesterday on the occasion of the
presentation of the strengthening of the partnership between the company
terminalista Terminal Service Austria (TSA) of the railway group
Austrian ÖBB and the Port Authority of Antwerp.
