ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
testata inforMARE
ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising

18 September 2021 The on-line newspaper devoted to the world of transports 04:45 GMT+2



September 17, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
Strengthening rail links between Austria and the port of Antwerp

Currently there are 16 block trains passing through weekly on the line

Despite the pandemic, rail freight traffic between Austria and the port of Antwerp grew by +5%, with import volumes increased by +2.9% and export volumes of +7,1%. The data was highlighted yesterday on the occasion of the presentation of the strengthening of the partnership between the company terminalista Terminal Service Austria (TSA) of the railway group Austrian ÖBB and the Port Authority of Antwerp.

Currently there are 16 block trains per week connecting the Austrian terminals of Wolfurt, Wels and Vienna-Süd with the port of Antwerp.



PSA Genova Pra


Search for hotel
Destination
O Other destinations
Check-in date
Check-out date








Index Home Page News

- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail