September 17, 2021
- In the first quarter of this year the traffic of goods in the
Greek ports decreased by -10.6%
- Passengers down -46.8%
- The Greek Institute of Statistics has announced that in the first
quarter of 2021, for the fourth consecutive quarterly period,
the traffic of goods enlivened by national ports has
recorded a decrease of -10.6% being amounted to 34.5 million
of tonnes compared to 38.6 million in the first three months of
last year. In particular, only domestic traffic scored
a decrease of -9.4% having been pairs to 6.3 million tons,
while the international one showed a reduction of -10.9%
amounting to 28.2 million tonnes, of which 16.3 million tonnes
tons at landing (-12.8%) and 11.9 million tons
boarding (-8.2%).
- Fifth consecutive quarterly decrease, on the other hand, in traffic
of passengers in Greek ports in the first quarter of this year
was 2.0 million people (-46.8%), of which 1.9
million passengers of national traffic (- 48.0%) and 115 thousand
passengers in international traffic (-16.5%).
