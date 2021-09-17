



September 17, 2021

Original news In the first quarter of this year the traffic of goods in the Greek ports decreased by -10.6%

Passengers down -46.8%

The Greek Institute of Statistics has announced that in the first quarter of 2021, for the fourth consecutive quarterly period, the traffic of goods enlivened by national ports has recorded a decrease of -10.6% being amounted to 34.5 million of tonnes compared to 38.6 million in the first three months of last year. In particular, only domestic traffic scored a decrease of -9.4% having been pairs to 6.3 million tons, while the international one showed a reduction of -10.9% amounting to 28.2 million tonnes, of which 16.3 million tonnes tons at landing (-12.8%) and 11.9 million tons boarding (-8.2%).

Fifth consecutive quarterly decrease, on the other hand, in traffic of passengers in Greek ports in the first quarter of this year was 2.0 million people (-46.8%), of which 1.9 million passengers of national traffic (- 48.0%) and 115 thousand passengers in international traffic (-16.5%).











