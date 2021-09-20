



September 20, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Abu Dhabi Ports to build a new cruise terminal in Aqaba

A port information system will also be developed

The Emiratense port group Abu Dhabi Ports will build a new cruise terminal in Marsa Zayed, Aqaba, Jordan. The provides for an agreement signed with the Aqaba Development Corporation, with which AD Ports has also signed an agreement to develop a port information system to facilitate the exchange of data between the port operators of Aqaba, the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) and the Aqaba Development Corporation.

The new Jordanian cruise terminal will be the first made by AD Ports outside the United Arab Emirates.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail