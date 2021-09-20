|
|
September 20, 2021
|
|
- Abu Dhabi Ports to build a new cruise terminal
in Aqaba
-
- A port information system will also be developed
-
- The Emiratense port group Abu Dhabi Ports will build
a new cruise terminal in Marsa Zayed, Aqaba, Jordan. The
provides for an agreement signed with the Aqaba Development Corporation, with
which AD Ports has also signed an agreement to develop a
port information system to facilitate the exchange of data between
the port operators of Aqaba, the Aqaba Special Economic Zone
Authority (ASEZA) and the Aqaba Development Corporation.
-
- The new Jordanian cruise terminal will be the first
made by AD Ports outside the United Arab Emirates.
|
