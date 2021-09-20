|
September 20, 2021
- New cyber attack on CMA CGM servers
- Stolen customer data
- The computer servers of the CMA CGM shipowning group were
breached by stealing customer information, data
limited - specified the company French - to name and surname
of persons, their employer, their position, the
their e-mail address and their telephone number.
CMA CGM has announced that the employees of the group in the sector
computer scientists immediately developed and installed patches of
safety.
- The company urged customers to pay attention to
any suspicious activity and to follow the best
practices to safeguard your account, avoiding among other things
to share account passwords and other personal information
that CMA CGM never request and always check authenticity
an email requesting access to the group's platforms
shipowners, especially if you are asked to
reset your password.
- The one announced today by the French group is the second
cyber attack that hit the company within a year
of 28
September 2020).
