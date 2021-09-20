



September 20, 2021

Stolen customer data

The computer servers of the CMA CGM shipowning group were breached by stealing customer information, data limited - specified the company French - to name and surname of persons, their employer, their position, the their e-mail address and their telephone number. CMA CGM has announced that the employees of the group in the sector computer scientists immediately developed and installed patches of safety.

The company urged customers to pay attention to any suspicious activity and to follow the best practices to safeguard your account, avoiding among other things to share account passwords and other personal information that CMA CGM never request and always check authenticity an email requesting access to the group's platforms shipowners, especially if you are asked to reset your password.

The one announced today by the French group is the second cyber attack that hit the company within a year ( of 28 September 2020).







