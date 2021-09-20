



September 20, 2021

Original news Ok of the EU Commission to an Italian aid program to the transport of goods by river

Resources of €11 million planned

The European Commission has authorised the implementation of a Italy's €11 million programme to support the transport of goods by inland waterways in the form of direct subsidies to companies carrying out this type of activity. The program is divided into three lines of action: a goal at a better integration of the network of routes inland waterways with logistics chains in order to increase their competitiveness, efficiency and safety by providing aid for the modernisation and adaptation of ships to make them fit both river navigation and access and mooring in ports seafarers; the second measure is intended to facilitate the entry of new entrants in the market by providing aid for the acquisition of their first ship; with the third measure it is intended to compensate some the additional costs determined by the passage of the transport of the goods from road to inland waterways through a partial coverage of operating costs.







