September 20, 2021
- Ok of the EU Commission to an Italian aid program to the
transport of goods by river
- Resources of €11 million planned
- The European Commission has authorised the implementation of a
Italy's €11 million programme to support
the transport of goods by inland waterways in the form of
direct subsidies to companies carrying out this type
of activity. The program is divided into three lines
of action: a goal at a better integration of the network of routes
inland waterways with logistics chains in order to increase their
competitiveness, efficiency and safety by providing aid for
the modernisation and adaptation of ships to make them fit both
river navigation and access and mooring in ports
seafarers; the second measure is intended to facilitate the entry of
new entrants in the market by providing aid for the acquisition of
their first ship; with the third measure it is intended to compensate some
the additional costs determined by the passage of the transport of the
goods from road to inland waterways through a
partial coverage of operating costs.
