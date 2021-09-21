



September 21, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Wan Hai Lines invests $150 million in the acquisition of 48 thousand new containers

Orders to China's CIMC and Xiamen Pacific Container Manufacturing Co.

Taiwanese container shipping company Wan Hai Lines (WHL) announced its decision to invest nearly 150 millions of US dollars in the acquisition of new containers. The company has ordered china's China International Marine Containers (Group) Co. (CIMC) the supply of new containers for a total of 30 thousand teu at the average price of 3,350 dollars, for a total of 100.5 million dollars. In addition WHL has commissioned to the Chinese Xiamen Pacific Container Manufacturing Co. the supply of new containers for a total of 18,000 teu to average unit price of $2,672, for a total of $48.1 million of dollars.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec