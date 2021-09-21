|
|
September 21, 2021
|
|
- Wan Hai Lines invests $150 million
in the acquisition of 48 thousand new containers
-
- Orders to China's CIMC and Xiamen Pacific Container
Manufacturing Co.
-
- Taiwanese container shipping company Wan Hai
Lines (WHL) announced its decision to invest nearly 150
millions of US dollars in the acquisition of new containers.
The company has ordered china's China International Marine
Containers (Group) Co. (CIMC) the supply of new containers for
a total of 30 thousand teu at the average price of 3,350
dollars, for a total of 100.5 million dollars. In addition WHL has
commissioned to the Chinese Xiamen Pacific Container Manufacturing Co.
the supply of new containers for a total of 18,000 teu to
average unit price of $2,672, for a total of $48.1 million
of dollars.