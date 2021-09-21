



September 21, 2021

The unit, with a capacity of 4,227 linear meters, will be delivered at the end of 2023

The Australian shipping company SeaRoad, which operates connections for rolling stock and miscellaneous goods between Australia and the Tasmania in Bass Strait, ordered the shipyard German Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft (FSG) the construction of a ro-ro ship that will be powered by liquefied natural gas. The contract has a value of over 100 million euros.

The construction of the new naval unit will started next winter and will be completed in the last quarter of 2023. The ship, of 43,100 gross tonnage and with a deadweight capacity of 12,183 tons, it will be 210 tons long meters, 29.3 meters wide and will have a load capacity of 4,227 linear meters.

The new ro-ro unit will be deployed on the route between Devonport, Tasmania, and the Australian port of Melbourne. On this SeaRoad line already employs two ro-ro ships built from the FSG: the Searoad Mersey II,which was delivered to the Australian company in 2016, and Liekut, that Searoad operates under a three-year rental agreement signed last April.







