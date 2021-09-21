|
|
|
|
September 21, 2021
|
|
- Australia's SeaRoad orders the construction of a ro-ro ship
to the German shipyard FSG
-
- The unit, with a capacity of 4,227 linear meters,
will be delivered at the end of 2023
-
- The Australian shipping company SeaRoad, which operates
connections for rolling stock and miscellaneous goods between Australia and the
Tasmania in Bass Strait, ordered the shipyard
German Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft (FSG) the construction of
a ro-ro ship that will be powered by liquefied natural gas.
The contract has a value of over 100 million euros.
-
- The construction of the new naval unit will
started next winter and will be completed in the last
quarter of 2023. The ship, of 43,100 gross tonnage and
with a deadweight capacity of 12,183 tons, it will be 210 tons long
meters, 29.3 meters wide and will have a load capacity
of 4,227 linear meters.
-
- The new ro-ro unit will be deployed on the route
between Devonport, Tasmania, and the Australian port of Melbourne. On
this SeaRoad line already employs two ro-ro ships built
from the FSG: the Searoad Mersey II,which was
delivered to the Australian company in 2016, and Liekut,
that Searoad operates under a three-year rental agreement
signed last April.
|
