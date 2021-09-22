|
|
|
|
September 22, 2021
|
|
- The half-yearly volumes of goods transported on
rail from SBB, especially on international lines
-
- In the first six months of 2021 the total transported by SBB
Cargo International amounted to 6.49 billion
tonne-km (+22.1%)
-
- In the first half of this year the transport division
passengers of the Swiss railway group SBB suffered
more of the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic than
to the freight transport division. Overall revenues
of the company have marked an increase of +6.5% being piled
to 4.52 billion Swiss francs (€4.2 billion) compared to
to CHF 4.24 billion in the first half of 2020. Costs
operating operations have recorded a lightening having been equal to
CHF 4.86 billion (-3.5%).
-
- Operating result and net economic result, despite being
both negative, showed improvement
having stood respectively at -344 million and -389 million
Swiss francs compared to -457 million and -479 million in the first
semester of last year. Contribution to net economic result
of the passenger division was -389 million and that
of the goods division of -3 million against respectively -419
million and -27 million in the first half of 2020.
-
- SBB Cargo's total net loss benefited from the
support of CHF 15 million from the Confederation
Swiss freight transport, 12% higher support
millions compared to that disbursed in the first six months of last year
year.
-
- The result generated by transport activities alone
goods in Switzerland was -8 million francs compared to
-28 million in the first half of last year, while that
produced by international freight transport activities
made through SBB Cargo International, the company
75% owned by SBB and 25% by compatriot Hupac, is
status of -0.2 million francs compared to -4.0 million in the first
mid-2020.
-
- In the first six months of 2021 passenger traffic
transported by the Swiss group amounted to 5.15 billion
of passenger-km, with a decrease of -13.2%, while traffic
of goods transported amounted to 8.78 billion
tonne-km (+18.6%), of which 2.66 billion tonne-km
handled by SBB Cargo Switzerland (+3.2%) and 6.49 billion by SBB
Cargo International (+22.1%).
|
|