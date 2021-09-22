



September 22, 2021

Original news The half-yearly volumes of goods transported on rail from SBB, especially on international lines

In the first six months of 2021 the total transported by SBB Cargo International amounted to 6.49 billion tonne-km (+22.1%)

In the first half of this year the transport division passengers of the Swiss railway group SBB suffered more of the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic than to the freight transport division. Overall revenues of the company have marked an increase of +6.5% being piled to 4.52 billion Swiss francs (€4.2 billion) compared to to CHF 4.24 billion in the first half of 2020. Costs operating operations have recorded a lightening having been equal to CHF 4.86 billion (-3.5%).

Operating result and net economic result, despite being both negative, showed improvement having stood respectively at -344 million and -389 million Swiss francs compared to -457 million and -479 million in the first semester of last year. Contribution to net economic result of the passenger division was -389 million and that of the goods division of -3 million against respectively -419 million and -27 million in the first half of 2020.

SBB Cargo's total net loss benefited from the support of CHF 15 million from the Confederation Swiss freight transport, 12% higher support millions compared to that disbursed in the first six months of last year year.

The result generated by transport activities alone goods in Switzerland was -8 million francs compared to -28 million in the first half of last year, while that produced by international freight transport activities made through SBB Cargo International, the company 75% owned by SBB and 25% by compatriot Hupac, is status of -0.2 million francs compared to -4.0 million in the first mid-2020.

In the first six months of 2021 passenger traffic transported by the Swiss group amounted to 5.15 billion of passenger-km, with a decrease of -13.2%, while traffic of goods transported amounted to 8.78 billion tonne-km (+18.6%), of which 2.66 billion tonne-km handled by SBB Cargo Switzerland (+3.2%) and 6.49 billion by SBB Cargo International (+22.1%).











