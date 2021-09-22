



September 22, 2021

Original news This summer there were one million passengers handled from MSC Cruises in Italian ports

The company's ships have made over 400 calls in 14 ports

MSC Cruises has announced that in the summer season just spent has enlivened in Italy about a million passengers within more than 400 ports of call in 14 ports (Genoa, La Spezia, Civitavecchia, Naples, Cagliari, Palermo, Messina, Syracuse, Taranto, Bari, Brindisi, Ancona, Venice/Monfalcone and Trieste). In the period, still characterized by impact - although less relevant compared to a year ago - of the pandemic on tourism, are eight of the 19 ships of the fleet of the cruise line and the 11 that have already entered in service after the lockdown.

MSC Cruises has specified that particularly significant is was the presence of Italian passengers, equal to about 60% of the total and growing compared to previous years, confirming - underlined the company - of the important contribution made by the cruise sector to "proximity tourism" and the resumption of tourist activity in general.

"These data - commented the managing director of MSC Cruises, Leonardo Massa - confirm, moreover, the centrality of Italy for the performance of the cruise sector at the level international. We have always been optimistic about the restart of the cruises, which today represent, thanks to the adoption of a extremely strict health and safety protocol, one of the safer and more rewarding holiday arrangements at world».

The ports that have benefited most from the MSC cruises were Genoa with 85 stopovers, Civitavecchia with 60 scali and Bari with 54 stopovers. Followed by Venice/Monfalcone (43 stops), Naples (29 stops), Taranto (28 stops), Syracuse (28 stops), Palermo (19 stops), Trieste (16 stops), Ancona (15 stops), Messina (12 scali), La Spezia (10 stops), Brindisi (2 stops) and Cagliari (1 stopover).

The company has highlighted the significant presence of its own ships in the ports of the Mezzogiorno which, on the whole, have collected 172 ports, against the 154 of the ports of the North and the 76 of the Central Italy, confirming the fact that cruise tourism now benefit most of the Italian regions and not only those where the main ports are located.

For the next winter and summer seasons the company provides for the gradual restart of the other ships in the fleet. MSC Cruises has specified that, in particular, the recent announcement of the reopening of the borders of the USA will also allow the Italian and European tourists to reach the company's ships positioned in the Caribbean and Antilles as soon as the Center for Disease and Prevention will determine how to enter the country.







