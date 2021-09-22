|
|
|
|
September 22, 2021
|
|
- This summer there were one million passengers handled
from MSC Cruises in Italian ports
-
- The company's ships have made over 400 calls in
14 ports
-
- MSC Cruises has announced that in the summer season just
spent has enlivened in Italy about a million passengers
within more than 400 ports of call in 14 ports (Genoa, La Spezia,
Civitavecchia, Naples, Cagliari, Palermo, Messina, Syracuse,
Taranto, Bari, Brindisi, Ancona, Venice/Monfalcone and Trieste). In the
period, still characterized by impact - although less
relevant compared to a year ago - of the pandemic on tourism, are
eight of the 19 ships of the fleet of the
cruise line and the 11 that have already entered in
service after the lockdown.
-
- MSC Cruises has specified that particularly significant is
was the presence of Italian passengers, equal to about 60% of the
total and growing compared to previous years, confirming -
underlined the company - of the important contribution made by the
cruise sector to "proximity tourism" and
the resumption of tourist activity in general.
-
- "These data - commented the managing director of MSC
Cruises, Leonardo Massa - confirm, moreover, the centrality
of Italy for the performance of the cruise sector at the level
international. We have always been optimistic about the restart of the
cruises, which today represent, thanks to the adoption of a
extremely strict health and safety protocol, one of the
safer and more rewarding holiday arrangements at
world».
-
- The ports that have benefited most from the
MSC cruises were Genoa with 85 stopovers, Civitavecchia with 60
scali and Bari with 54 stopovers. Followed by Venice/Monfalcone (43 stops),
Naples (29 stops), Taranto (28 stops), Syracuse (28 stops), Palermo
(19 stops), Trieste (16 stops), Ancona (15 stops), Messina (12
scali), La Spezia (10 stops), Brindisi (2 stops) and Cagliari (1
stopover).
-
- The company has highlighted the significant presence of its own
ships in the ports of the Mezzogiorno which, on the whole, have
collected 172 ports, against the 154 of the ports of the North and the 76 of the
Central Italy, confirming the fact that cruise tourism
now benefit most of the Italian regions and not only
those where the main ports are located.
-
- For the next winter and summer seasons the company
provides for the gradual restart of the other ships in the fleet.
MSC Cruises has specified that, in particular, the recent announcement
of the reopening of the borders of the USA will also allow the
Italian and European tourists to reach the company's ships
positioned in the Caribbean and Antilles as soon as the Center for Disease
and Prevention will determine how to enter the
country.
|
