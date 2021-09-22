|
|
|
|
September 22, 2021
|
|
- The series of economic performances has stopped
FedEx quarterly records
-
- The period June-August was archived with a
net profit of 1,1 billion dollars (-10.7%)
-
- After a record last quarter of fiscal 2021, in the
next quarter June-August of this year is
interrupted the trend of significant growth in performance
financial of the FedEx logistics group which also in the period has
recorded a value of revenues never previously reached in the
first quarter of a fiscal year. The first quarter period
of fiscal year 2022, in fact, closed for FedEx with a
turnover of 22.0 billion dollars, with an increase of
+13.9% on the period June-August of the previous year. You are
the trend towards growth in the value of the result has also stopped
operating and net result in the previous three
quarters: in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 these items of
balance sheet amounted to 1.4 billion respectively
dollars (-12.1%) and 1.1 billion dollars (-10.7%).
-
- Meanwhile, on Monday, FedEx announced a program of
increase in tariffs that will come into force at the beginning of the
next year, rise - explained the company - which reflects
the increase in costs related to the challenging operating environment.
|
|