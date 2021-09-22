ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
testata inforMARE
ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising

24 September 2021 The on-line newspaper devoted to the world of transports 05:01 GMT+2



September 22, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
The series of economic performances has stopped FedEx quarterly records

The period June-August was archived with a net profit of 1,1 billion dollars (-10.7%)

After a record last quarter of fiscal 2021, in the next quarter June-August of this year is interrupted the trend of significant growth in performance financial of the FedEx logistics group which also in the period has recorded a value of revenues never previously reached in the first quarter of a fiscal year. The first quarter period of fiscal year 2022, in fact, closed for FedEx with a turnover of 22.0 billion dollars, with an increase of +13.9% on the period June-August of the previous year. You are the trend towards growth in the value of the result has also stopped operating and net result in the previous three quarters: in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 these items of balance sheet amounted to 1.4 billion respectively dollars (-12.1%) and 1.1 billion dollars (-10.7%).

Meanwhile, on Monday, FedEx announced a program of increase in tariffs that will come into force at the beginning of the next year, rise - explained the company - which reflects the increase in costs related to the challenging operating environment.






Search for hotel
Destination
O Other destinations
Check-in date
Check-out date








Index Home Page News

- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail