September 23, 2021
- In August, international goods handled by ports
Chinese seafarers increased by +1.9%
- In the first eight months of 2021 this traffic flow is
up by +5.8%
- Last month, Chinese ports handled 1.35 billion
tons of goods, with an increase of +4.9% on August 2020,
of which 860.6 million tonnes handled by seaports
(+3.0%) included 364,2 million tons of traffic with foreign countries
(+1.9%) and 488.6 million tons enlivened by inland ports
(+8.4%) included 44,6 million tons of traffic with foreign countries
(+2,8%).
- Among the main ports by total traffic volume, the
last month the port of Ningbo-Zhoushan handled 108.6 million
of tons of cargoes (+3.0%), the port of Shanghai 65.8 million
of tons (+13.9%), the port of Tangshan 63.4 million
tons (+1.7%) and the port of Qingdao 53.4 million tons
(+3,2%).
- The ranking of the main Chinese seaports by volume
of international freight traffic always sees in first place
Ningbo-Zhousan with 48.6 million tons (+0.7%) followed by
ports of Qingdao with 39.1 million tons (+0.5%), Shanghai
with 37,9 million tons (+10.5%), Rizhao with 28,7 million tons
tons (-1.8%) and Tianjin with 23.6 million tons
(-13,1%).
- The total containerized traffic handled in August
2021 from Chinese ports amounted to 24.8 million teu
(+3.0%), of which 21,9 million teu enlivened by seaports
(+2.7%) and 2.8 million teu from inland ports (+5.2%). The most
significant volumes of container traffic passed through the
ports of Shanghai (4.3 million teu, +12.5%), Ningbo-Zhoushan (2.7
million teu, +0.4%), Shenzhen (2.5 million teu, -3.1%),
Guangzhou (2.0 million teu, -0.5%) and Qingdao (2.0 million teu,
+6,8%).
- In the first eight months of this year the ports of the Asian nation
have enlivened a total of 10.26 billion tons of
goods, with a progression of +10.4% on the same period of
2020, of which 6.64 billion tons handled by ports
maritime (+7.3%) included 2.81 billion tons of goods
international (+5.8%) and 3.62 billion tons handled
from the inland ports (+16.5%) included 345.3 million tons of
international goods (+10.3%).
- In the period January-August 2021 the only traffic
containerized is piled to 186,7 million teu (+11.1%),
of which 164.9 million teu passed through the seaports
(+10.3%) and 21.7 million teu for inland ports (+17.6%). Among the
main domestic container ports, Shanghai has enlivened almost
31 million teu (+11.4%), Ningbo-Zhoushan 21.4 million teu
(+14.7%), Shenzhen 18.7 million teu (+16.1%), Guangzhou 15.9
million teu (+6.3%) and Qingdao 15.8 million teu (+11.7%).
