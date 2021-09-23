



September 23, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In August, international goods handled by ports Chinese seafarers increased by +1.9%

In the first eight months of 2021 this traffic flow is up by +5.8%

Last month, Chinese ports handled 1.35 billion tons of goods, with an increase of +4.9% on August 2020, of which 860.6 million tonnes handled by seaports (+3.0%) included 364,2 million tons of traffic with foreign countries (+1.9%) and 488.6 million tons enlivened by inland ports (+8.4%) included 44,6 million tons of traffic with foreign countries (+2,8%).

Among the main ports by total traffic volume, the last month the port of Ningbo-Zhoushan handled 108.6 million of tons of cargoes (+3.0%), the port of Shanghai 65.8 million of tons (+13.9%), the port of Tangshan 63.4 million tons (+1.7%) and the port of Qingdao 53.4 million tons (+3,2%).

The ranking of the main Chinese seaports by volume of international freight traffic always sees in first place Ningbo-Zhousan with 48.6 million tons (+0.7%) followed by ports of Qingdao with 39.1 million tons (+0.5%), Shanghai with 37,9 million tons (+10.5%), Rizhao with 28,7 million tons tons (-1.8%) and Tianjin with 23.6 million tons (-13,1%).

The total containerized traffic handled in August 2021 from Chinese ports amounted to 24.8 million teu (+3.0%), of which 21,9 million teu enlivened by seaports (+2.7%) and 2.8 million teu from inland ports (+5.2%). The most significant volumes of container traffic passed through the ports of Shanghai (4.3 million teu, +12.5%), Ningbo-Zhoushan (2.7 million teu, +0.4%), Shenzhen (2.5 million teu, -3.1%), Guangzhou (2.0 million teu, -0.5%) and Qingdao (2.0 million teu, +6,8%).

In the first eight months of this year the ports of the Asian nation have enlivened a total of 10.26 billion tons of goods, with a progression of +10.4% on the same period of 2020, of which 6.64 billion tons handled by ports maritime (+7.3%) included 2.81 billion tons of goods international (+5.8%) and 3.62 billion tons handled from the inland ports (+16.5%) included 345.3 million tons of international goods (+10.3%).

In the period January-August 2021 the only traffic containerized is piled to 186,7 million teu (+11.1%), of which 164.9 million teu passed through the seaports (+10.3%) and 21.7 million teu for inland ports (+17.6%). Among the main domestic container ports, Shanghai has enlivened almost 31 million teu (+11.4%), Ningbo-Zhoushan 21.4 million teu (+14.7%), Shenzhen 18.7 million teu (+16.1%), Guangzhou 15.9 million teu (+6.3%) and Qingdao 15.8 million teu (+11.7%).











Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec