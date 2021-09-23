



September 23, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Terminal Flavio Gioia exercises the option with Konecranes for a second self-propelled crane

It will be taken over at the beginning of 2022

Terminal Flavio Gioia (TFG) has exercised the agreed option with the Finnish Konecranes for the supply of a second crane Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes that the terminalist company of the Roberto Bucci group will work alongside in its homonymous terminal of the port of Naples to the crane of the same type that the company Italian ordered Konecranes last March and that is already operational. The second self-propelled handling medium will be taken over early next year.









