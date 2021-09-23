ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
testata inforMARE
ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising

24 September 2021 The on-line newspaper devoted to the world of transports 05:01 GMT+2



September 23, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
Terminal Flavio Gioia exercises the option with Konecranes for a second self-propelled crane

It will be taken over at the beginning of 2022

Terminal Flavio Gioia (TFG) has exercised the agreed option with the Finnish Konecranes for the supply of a second crane Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes that the terminalist company of the Roberto Bucci group will work alongside in its homonymous terminal of the port of Naples to the crane of the same type that the company Italian ordered Konecranes last March and that is already operational. The second self-propelled handling medium will be taken over early next year.





Search for hotel
Destination
O Other destinations
Check-in date
Check-out date








Index Home Page News

- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail