Terminal Flavio Gioia exercises the option with Konecranes for
a second self-propelled crane
It will be taken over at the beginning of 2022
Terminal Flavio Gioia (TFG) has exercised the agreed option
with the Finnish Konecranes for the supply of a second crane
Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes that the terminalist company of the
Roberto Bucci group will work alongside in its homonymous terminal
of the port of Naples to the crane of the same type that the company
Italian ordered Konecranes last March and that is
already operational. The second self-propelled handling medium
will be taken over early next year.